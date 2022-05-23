Dairy owner shocked by brazen midday robbery

Kandy Korner Dairy at the intersection of Collingwood and Nile streets, Nelson, was robbed over the weekend.

A Nelson dairy owner has been left frightened for herself and neighbourhood children, following the robbery of her store.

On Saturday at 3.15pm, a 22-year-old man allegedly entered Kandy Korner Dairy in Collingwood St and demanded items. He then drove away on a motorbike with another person.

The man has since been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motorcycle. His next scheduled court appearance is in Nelson District Court on May 30.

Kandy Korner Dairy co-owner Navi Lam said she was not in the store when the alleged robbery happened.

READ MORE:

* Watch: Moment thug sucker punches female shopkeeper to steal cigarettes at Clover Park dairy

* Knifepoint robbery plays over in shopkeeper's head

* Teen sent to jail for role in Rangiora Mini Mart dairy robbery



MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF A man has been charged after an alleged robbery at the Kandy Korner Dairy in Nelson.

A family member had been managing the shop while she, her husband Put Hy, and their children were out. The worker’s 9-year-old daughter was at the store at the time of the robbery.

While the worker was filling up the pie warmer, a man came into the store.

The man allegedly told the woman to fill up a bag with cigarettes and money from the till, before driving off with a woman on a motorbike. He allegedly told her he had “something” in his pocket.

Lam said the worker’s daughter heard yelling and watched the exchange through a security camera. She started crying and had been traumatised, Lam said.

Lam said the event was “sad” and “not on”.

She and her husband had run the popular corner dairy for about 11 years. They had never experienced anything like this before.

The dairy was open seven days a week, every day of the year except for Christmas Day.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff The 22-year-old man charged with aggravated robbery of the dairy is to next appear in Nelson District Court at the end of the month.

Located near Central School, it was common to see parents accompanying their children there to purchase ice-creams and lollies.

Following the alleged robbery, Lam was now worried about her staff, and for her children and the other children who often visit the store.

Lam’s children, aged 5, 10 and 13, were often in the store.

“This a family business. We all have kids running around, every day.”

Ramraids and other robberies were becoming more and more common nationally, and as a commercial business, she was concerned.

Lam said the local community had been supportive. The area was tight-knit, and neighbours had come in to check on Lam and her family following the incident.

Lam said she now worried about opening the store in the morning on her own.

“I run the business with my kids in here every day. My boy just started school.

“What if they come in here again? We just have to prepare to protect ourselves.”