Man charged over Nelson business robbery

A 22-year-old man has been charged with several offences, including aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motorcycle. (File photo)

Nelson police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man following a robbery in the city on Saturday.

The man was due to appear in the Nelson District Court on Monday charged with several offences, including aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motorcycle.

Police are still searching for a second person believed to be involved in the robbery.

Police were called about 3.15pm on Saturday after a man allegedly entered a commercial premises on Collingwood St and demanded items, before fleeing on a motorbike along with another person.

Police said no weapons were presented and nobody was injured.