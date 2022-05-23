Man charged over Nelson business robbery
Nelson police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man following a robbery in the city on Saturday.
The man was due to appear in the Nelson District Court on Monday charged with several offences, including aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motorcycle.
Police are still searching for a second person believed to be involved in the robbery.
Police were called about 3.15pm on Saturday after a man allegedly entered a commercial premises on Collingwood St and demanded items, before fleeing on a motorbike along with another person.
Police said no weapons were presented and nobody was injured.