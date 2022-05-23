'Stop or I'll shoot you': Taxi driver forced from cab at gunpoint

Two people have been arrested after a taxi was stolen at gunpoint in Christchurch. (File photo)

A taxi driver was allegedly forced from his cab by a man who held a shotgun to his head and threatened to shoot him.

The incident, which has “shocked and appalled” those in the industry, unfolded after a Blue Star taxi was dispatched to a motel in Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, about 7.30pm on Friday.

The 29-year-old driver, who asked not to be named, said a man and a woman got into the back of his Toyota Prius in a dimly lit area.

About 500 metres up the road, the barrel of a gun was held to his head.

“Stop … or I’ll shoot you,” he was told by the male passenger.

The driver said he pulled over a short time later, fled the vehicle and ran to get help.

Police responded quickly and tracked the taxi to Ashburton, about 80 kilometres away, where the man and the woman were arrested about 8.20pm.

Stuff Blue Star Taxis has a fleet of about 140 cars in Christchurch.

The pair were charged with a series of offences, including aggravated robbery, and unlawful possession of a shotgun and ammunition.

Daniel Leahy, 31, and Latia Tipa-McQueen, 19, appeared in Christchurch District Court on Saturday and were remanded in custody.

The driver, who had driven full-time for Blue Star for about three years, said the incident left him shaken and scared.

He was unable to return to work, his only source of income, until his taxi was repaired. The people who stole his car had ripped out security cameras and caused damage to the exterior, such as the bumper.

Blue Star chairman Martin Miller said he was “shocked and appalled” at what had happened.

He said it was the most serious incident involving one of the company’s drivers since he became chairman three years ago.

“It just reminds us that we are all vulnerable.”