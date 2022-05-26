Man jailed for attempted murder of radio host Harnek Singh, motivated by 'extremism'

Punjabi radio host Harnek Singh was left fighting for his life after the attack.

An attempt to kill Punjabi radio host Harnek Singh was motivated by religious extremism, with one of his attackers being jailed for five years and three months.

Harnek Singh was left fighting for his life after he was assaulted outside his home in Wattle Downs, Auckland, on December 23, 2020.

On Thursday, Justice Geoffrey Venning sentenced Jaspal Singh to five years and three months imprisonment at the High Court at Auckland.

Harnek Singh and Jaspal Singh are both members of the Sikh religion, with Justice Venning saying the attack was motivated by religious extremism.

At the sentencing on Thursday, Crown prosecutor Luke Radich submitted the attack was premeditated and serious and there were some 40 stab wounds.

“It’s difficult to find a more serious attempted murder...it’s the purest of attempted murders.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jaspal Singh was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland.

Radich said it’s a “stroke of luck” Harnek Singh survived and DNA found on a weapon at the scene matched that of the defendant.

“It’s good fortune purely there is not brain injury or spinal injury...but the effects are long term and serious,” the prosecutor said.

Radich accepted the defendant was a “solider and not the general” in the attack.

Ron Mansfield QC said it’s Jaspal Singh’s faith that has provided him with a stable life.

“Sadly, it was the manipulation of that same faith that led to the involvement in this offending,” Mansfield said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Justice Geoffrey Venning said Harnek Singh still has flashbacks.

The court heard Jaspal Singh had a violent upbringing and had been before the courts before.

But since 2011, the defendant had taken positive steps to turn his life around.

The defendant was led to believe the attack could be justified but now accepts it was not right, the Mansfield QC said.

The attack

Harnek Singh has a YouTube channel and radio station where his comments have polarised him within the Sikh community, Justice Venning told the court.

Jaspal Singh his co-accused all attended the same temple in East Tamaki.

David White/Stuff Ron Mansfield QC said his client accepts the attack was wrong.

Ahead of the attack, plans were allegedly made to kill Harnek Singh.

On December 23, Harnek Singh left his temple to drive home, but was followed by Jaspal Singh in his car.

Immediately before Harnek Singh was pulling into his driveway, he was rammed off the road.

He was stabbed up to 40 times to his arms, chest and head area.

The attack lasted less than five minutes leaving Harnek Singh fighting for his life and losing a large amount of blood, Justice Venning said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Crown prosecutor Luke Radich said this was the purest of attempted murder cases.

While being attacked, Harnek Singh had managed to use his car horn and the police were called.

Jaspal Singh left the scene before the police arrived and dropped his knife after he had been cut.

On Thursday, Justice Venning said the victim still has flashbacks and thought he was going to die.

The judge said this was a deliberate target to kill the victim, but accepted Jaspal Singh was not the alleged ring-leader.

Other defendants charged with attempted murder are set to go to trial.