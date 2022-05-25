Man sentenced for repeatedly ramming women’s ute after fight with partner

Jac Rhys Howells stands in the dock to be sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday.

A 24-year-old man says he is very remorseful for ramming the car of two bystanders who were helping his partner after they argued by a Canterbury river.

Jac Rhys Howells was sentenced to five months of community detention and 12 months of intensive supervision by the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday. He had earlier pleaded guilty to two charges of assault using a vehicle as a weapon, driving with excess breath-alcohol, and driving while disqualified.

The charges relate to an incident about 6.30pm on November 29 when Howells was at the Ashley River, north of Christchurch, with his partner. The pair had an argument and Howells’ partner approached two women who were walking their dogs nearby and asked them to take her home.

According to the summary of facts, when the three women got into their ute Howells walked over “with his chest puffed out” and smashed a wing mirror with his fist.

READ MORE:

* Homophobic attack on gay couple followed by road rage assault in Queenstown

* Man sentenced after driving drunk and crashing ute into New Plymouth bar

* Two drink-drivers close to four times the legal limit caught out by Taranaki police



He then got into his vehicle and drove into the women’s ute, hitting the front right side.

One of the women and Howells’ partner got out of the ute and told him to get out of his car. Howells drove at them again but swerved away at the last second.

The women got back into the ute while Howells made a loop before driving into the ute again.

As the victims drove away, Howells tried to overtake their vehicle on the left. He drove off the gravel road briefly before crashing into the left-hand side of the ute. He also rammed into the back of the ute.

The impact caused one of the dogs on the back of the ute to be thrown on to the ground, injuring its paw.

Stuff Jac Howells’ lawyer, Kerri Bell, tells the court her client is very remorseful for his actions.

Howells stopped when smoke started pouring from the bonnet of his car but then drove along the gravel road to River Rd, where he crashed into a grass bank.

Police found him there and he was arrested.

An evidential breath-test soon after returned a result of 770 micrograms per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

Howells’ lawyer, Kerri Bell, told the court he had a positive restorative justice meeting with the victims and was very remorseful for his actions.

Judge David Ruth said he was pleased with Howells’ willingness to “front up to your victims”. The positive meeting was a good example of why restorative justice was part of the justice system, the judge said.

Howells was disqualified from driving for 12 months, which will be calculated from January 12 this year. This will be followed by another period of 28 days’ disqualification and then a period where he will be subject to an alcohol interlock licence.