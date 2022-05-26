'Worried about the future of New Zealand': String of ramraids continue in greater Christchurch

Police are making inquiries after a Canterbury dairy was ramraided early on Thursday.

A frustrated dairy owner is “worried about the future of New Zealand” after his shop was ramraided for the third time in a month.

Sangeet Mehta said he wants to see the offenders penalised, but police told him they couldn’t do anything because they were under 18.

“They just told me to make sure the insurance is up-to-date.”

Mehta has paid more than $12,000 to have his shopfront repaired three times.

He has also had around $2500 worth of items stolen during the ramraids.

A police spokesperson said the latest burglary happened about 3.35am on Thursday.

Items had been taken and police were making inquiries, they said.

STUFF Detective Inspector Karen Bright holds a stand-up after a spate of ramraids in Auckland.

Last month, a stolen car was driven into the front entrance of Thirsty Liquor Huntsbury.

Hearing of the latest ramraid, co-owner Navjot Singh said fear of another burglary often kept him awake. He felt weary the offenders from the April 27 ramraid had not been found.

Nothing was taken from the store, but there was at least $50,000 to $70,000 worth of damage. Singh worked 20-hour days to clean up the mess.

The store had since reopened, but with the front temporarily boarded up, business was slow.

A month later, police had no updates, he said.

“We don’t have any hope. We’re still in the fear that they can come back... It’s always going to stay in our mind because those people are in the community.

“These things are going to happen again and again, if not to us, then someone else... They’re doing it everywhere.”

Singh and co-owner Gagan Deep had chosen the store’s location in Huntsbury as they believed it was the “safest area” and had not had a burglary or ramraid before the April 27 incident.

Hanna McCallum/Stuff This dairy on Springs Rd in Prebbleton, near Christchurch, has been hit by burglars three times in just four weeks.

“We didn’t imagine this could happen here,” Singh said.

The community’s support had been a silver lining though, with people coming by every day to check in.

“It’s been very, very helpful for us – that’s given us hope and strength to continue the business.”

There has been a string of ramraids in greater Christchurch in recent weeks.

On May 16, a postshop on Gerald St, Lincoln, was ramraided, though it did not appear anything was taken, police said earlier.

The same day, a car was used to break through the entrance at Barkers Convenience Store on Witham St, Hornby, and a pair stole as many cigarettes as they could carry.

On May 13, On The Spot convenience store on Hamill Rd, Halswell, was ramraided.

On April 30, preloved clothing store To Be Continued was damaged in a ramraid. The offenders grabbed armfuls of stock – mainly sunglasses and jewellery – before fleeing.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Police Minister Poto Williams, centre, announces $6 million of funding for crime prevention measures for small businesses on Thursday.

In April, police announced officers in Auckland were working with social media companies after a spate of ramraids there.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright said many of the raids were posted on platforms like TikTok, which was “driving some of the offending”.

Counties Manukau police had dealt with more than 60 young offenders – some as young as 11 – since October 2021, when ramraids started to spike, she said.

It was followed by an announcement on Thursday by Police Minister Poto Williams on crime prevention measures.

Williams said the Proceeds of Crime Fund would pay for $6 million worth of bollards and other barriers to try and prevent ramraids. The work would begin in Auckland and could be expanded if required, she said.