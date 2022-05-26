Man calls judge 'witch in black', tells lawyer to 'go hard'

Kane Thompson’s repeated outbursts drew chuckles from the courtroom, but the judge wasn't laughing. (File photo)

A Marlborough man has sworn at court officials and called a judge a “witch in black”.

Kane Thompson, 34, appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Monday via audiovisual link, as he was being held in custody on multiple charges.

Thompson referred to himself as “the broken man” from the outset, before turning his attention to court officials.

“F... you sergeant,” he said, before addressing Judge Jo Rielly. “Ms Rielly, my sweetheart, how are you?”

Judge Rielly then asked the man, “Mr Thompson, can you see and hear me?”, to which Thompson replied, “yeah I can see a witch in black.”

Thompson’s lawyer Josh Smith attempted to read out the charges for which Thompson was appearing, but he was interrupted by his client, who said, “I’m presenting myself, I don’t need to be re-presented.”

The judge then attempted to address the defendant, but Thompson continued his outbursts saying “f... me, I’m f...ed”, causing Judge Rielly to warn him she would have the hearing in his absence.

“So what’s happening today? I haven’t been told anything,” Thompson said, before the judge asked him whether he wanted the assistance of his lawyer or if he wanted to represent himself.

“What does it matter, let him go hard then,” Thompson replied.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Thompson, 34, appeared at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

The repeated outbursts lead to some quiet chuckles within the courtroom.

Thompson was arrested on May 20, and was charged with breaching a protection order, being in unlawful possession of ammunition and being in possession of a firearm without being a firearms licence holder.

Thompson had been scheduled to be resentenced on Monday on other charges, after a review of his community work. Police opposed bail following the new charges.

The judge remanded Thompson in custody to appear again on June 20 to plea.