Southland man jailed for 'prolonged' abuse of wife and stepdaughter

A Southland man has been sentenced to 24-and-a-half months’ prison after admitting to 10 charges that included intentionally impeding breathing, sexual, physical and psychological abuse.

A Southland man has been jailed for offending that included abusing his wife and stepdaughter while protection orders were in place.

The 44-year-old was sentenced to 24-and-a-half months’ prison and registered as a child sex offender, when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Thursday.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to 10 charges. He admitted five indecent assault charges (two representative), intentionally impeding breathing, and sexual abuse, physical abuse and psychological abuse while a protection order was in place.

Reading her victim impact statement in court, the victim said her husband would always control the money that came into the house, which made her concerned about looking after the family.

READ MORE:

* Chief executive pleads guilty to child abuse charges, including rape of young girl

* South Canterbury man denies sexually abusing girl

* Gloriavale leaver denies sexually abusing children



Defence lawyer Keith Owen said a letter which the man wrote showed he had accepted the offending and taken full responsibility.

Crown prosecutor Will Chapman said the offending was prolonged.

“It was not just a fleeting instance of offending. It was prolonged over a number of years,” Chapman said.

Judge Peter Rollo said the man had previous convictions for breaching a protection order and family violence assaults.

“It was a gross breach of trust,” Judge Rollo said.

Judge Rollo ordered final name suppression. The man’s sentence was discounted for guilty pleas and the contents of the letter he had written to the court, the judge said.