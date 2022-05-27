Mt Albert homicide: Everything we know about the walkway killing so far

Police believe a man found dead in Auckland's Mt Albert was walking home when he was killed.

A homicide investigation is under way after a man was found dead near a Mt Albert walkway

The name and age of the man, who was walking home when he was stabbed, have not yet been released by police

Police are looking for 22-year-old Christian Eteuati, who they say is “extremely dangerous”, in relation to the death

A man who was stabbed to death near a walkway in a central Auckland suburb has yet to be named by police as they hunt for his killer.

Police on Friday said they were looking for 22-year-old Christian Eteuati in relation to the death. Eteuati was “extremely dangerous” and shouldn’t be approached, they said.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff Police have cordoned off the Fergusson Ave entrance to Kerr-Taylor Park in Mt Albert following the death.

The man’s body was found by members of the public on Tuesday evening on Alberton Ave, near Roy Clements Treeway in Mt Albert, and on Thursday afternoon police announced a homicide investigation was under way.

READ MORE:

* Mt Albert homicide: Man was walking home when he was killed, police believe

* Man's death near Auckland walkway being treated as unexplained

* Person found dead on suburban Auckland street, police on scene



The name and age of the man have not yet been publicly released, but Detective Inspector Chris Barry confirmed he lived locally, had been identified and his family informed.

Do you know more? Email aucklandnewsroom@stuff.co.nz

Barry said police believed the man had been walking along the pathway heading home when he was “brutally attacked”.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Detective inspector Chris Barry holds up a photo of Christian Eteuati, who police are looking for in relation to a death in Mt Albert.

He sustained multiple injuries from a knife.

Officers were searching the area and conducting a forensic scene examination. It was expected a scene guard would remain in place over the coming days.

Barry said the man’s family were “understandably devastated”.

There was no suggestion his death was linked to gang activity, Barry said.

He and Eteuati were not known to each other. Barry would not say whether Eteuati had any known mental health issues.

Locals should, where possible, try and walk in well-lit areas, be aware of their surroundings and try not to walk alone, Barry said.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/STUFF/Stuff An area of Alberton Ave was cordoned off with police tape following the death.

“I know this news will be upsetting for people in the community, but I would like to reassure them we have a large group of detectives working on this investigation.”

Locals could expect to see a heightened police presence in the area.

Neighbours ‘terrified’

Residents living on Alberton Ave said they were scared about rising crime in the wake of the death.

STUFF Police are seeking 22-year-old Christian Eteuati after the death of a man in Mt Albert.

Sophie Vu lives in a house full of international students around the corner from the park.

She did not see anything on Tuesday night, but had been left “terrified” by the event.

Vu said it used to be a safe area, but a number of recent break-ins had left the whole house fearful to go out at night.

Arma Rose also lives in the area with her young children.

She said it had started to feel like nowhere in Auckland was safe.

Mt Albert resident Conor Head-McCarthy was biking home through the Roy Clements Treeway shortly after 7pm on Tuesday when he was stopped by police.

“They told me to turn back and after asking about what had happened, they said there's a lot of blood and there's been a bit of an accident,” he said.

ABIGAIL DOUGHERTY/Stuff A local resident has said police told him there was “lots of blood” at the scene where the man was found.

The Treeway Path

The Roy Clements Treeway Path, where the man had been walking, is a boardwalk through the bush in Mt Albert.

It’s a popular walkway for locals next to Mt Albert Grammar School and connects Alberton Ave and St Lukes shopping centre.

Meola Creek winds through the bush, which has three entrances – from the north end off Alberton Ave, part-way along the retail area opposite St Lukes Mall and from Fergusson Ave or Hazelmere Rd in Sandringham.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Roy Clements Treeway is a popular walking path for Mt Albert locals.

The path leads to Kerr-Taylor Park, which police also had cordoned off on Thursday as part of their inquiries.

A bouquet of brightly coloured flowers had been laid in the park on Thursday.

Barry asked anyone with information to call 105, quoting file number 220524/8192 or Operation Volans.

Information could also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.