Child sex offender Lloyd McIntosh charged with breaching conditions

Lloyd McIntosh breached his conditions by accessing an internet capable device at his residence at Christchurch Mens’ Prison on Monday, Corrections has confirmed. (File photo).

One of New Zealand’s worst child sex offenders has appeared in court charged with accessing an internet-capable device against his conditions.

In 2004, Lloyd McIntosh became the first man to be subject to a 10-year extended supervision order (ESO). The paedophile's crimes include unlawful sexual connection with a 23-month-old baby and raping a 6-year-old child. He has to take drugs to control his sex drive.

McIntosh was found to be in possession of an unapproved internet-capable device on Monday at his residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison, Corrections Canterbury district manager Toni Stewart confirmed to Stuff. His ESO prevents him having any such device without specific permission.

McIntosh appeared in the Christchurch District Court via audio-visual link for a bail application on Thursday and was remanded without plea on the charge of breaching his conditions to June 13.

READ MORE:

* Sex offender with ‘intense desire’ to reoffend to be monitored closely

* Tinder profile leads to a remand in custody for Southland man

* Corrections changes plans after community concerns over paedophile move



David Walker/Stuff McIntosh and other sex offenders were allowed to enjoy a supervised walk at St Albans Park in 2015. (File photo).

Compliance with supervision orders was closely monitored by probation officers, Stewart said.

“We take any breach extremely seriously.

“Penalties may include formal prosecution, which can result in imprisonment.”

McIntosh’s other supervision conditions include being accompanied in public unless otherwise approved by a probation officer, not being allowed to use the internet, not to have contact with under 16-year-olds without supervision, 24-hour monitoring and a curfew.

He was supposed to live in a rural Canterbury town following his 2004 release from jail but public backlash forced Corrections to house him in a unit on the grounds of Christchurch Men's Prison.