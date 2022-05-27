11 Tribesmen gang members plead guilty after brawl with Mongrel Mob outside court

Members of the Tribesmen gang arrive at the Christchurch District Court to enter pleas after an attack on five members of the Mongrel Mob in July 2020.

Eleven Tribesmen gang members have pleaded guilty to charges relating to an attack on a rival gang outside court.

The gang members, considered to be the most dominant player in Christchurch's gang scene, were involved in a fight with a small group of Mongrel Mob members outside the Christchurch District Court on July 30, 2020.

One Mongrel Mob member had their head stomped on several times, leaving blood on the pavement .

Wilson Koro Ruawhare​, Richard Moana Edwards​, Harley Zeke Tapine​, Baden Kenneth Clunie​, Joshua Owen Wiley​, Dukie Montgomery​, Vincent Raymond Eric Olsen​, Dylan Rudd Stuart​, Zane Joseph Brooker​, Steven James Wood​ and Hendrix Joshua Nathaniel Crichton-Weke-Tuhimatapleaded guilty to charges including assault, assaulting with intent to injure and injuring with intent to injure on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Name suppression lifts for senior Waikato Mongrel Mob leader on drug charges

* 12 Tribesmen arrested after cash and drugs found in raids after court brawl

* Gang member stomped on several times during fight outside court



Four other Tribesmen members on the same charges did not appear in court on Friday for various reasons, including two of them claiming they had Covid-19-related symptoms.

Judge Gerard Lynch issued warrants for the men to appear in court on June 1.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff There was still blood on the footpath outside the Justice and Emergency Services Precinct the day after the gang brawl.

There was a noticeable increase in police and security presence at the courthouse on Friday.

The 11 men stood in the court dock at the same time to deliver their guilty pleas.

On July 30, 2020, members of the Tribesmen were at court to support the gang’s president, Elder Browne, who was due to appear in court that morning.

Browne, 42, faced three charges including possession of LSD, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to assist with a search warrant.

Stuff Eleven Tribesmen members pleaded guilty to attacking five Mongrel Mob members outside the Christchurch District Court on July 30, 2020. (File photo).

Members of the Tribesmen confronted a small group of Mongrel Mob members and a fight broke out.

It is understood court security broke up the fight, which was recorded on the court's security cameras.

Some Tribesmen on less serious charges may be sentenced on June 1.

The others would be remanded on bail for sentencing on September 28, Judge Lynch said.