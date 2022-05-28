Person shot in leg early on Saturday in Favona, south Auckland

Police say the recent shooting in Favona does not seem to be gang-related.

A person has been shot, and two others injured in the most recent spate of shootings in Auckland in the last week.

Police confirmed they were called to a property on Donnell Ave, Favona, at 12.15am on Saturday, after reports of a shot being fired.

One person was found with a gunshot wound to the thigh, and two others found with head injuries.

Police say they did not believe the incident was gang-related at this time, and were making further inquiries.

There has been an increase in shootings in Auckland this week.

Since Sunday, May 22, there have been 11 shootings, most of which happened on Tuesday night.

Several homes in south Auckland and Northland were shot at, in what was believed to be gang-related.

It’s believed to be part of ongoing tensions between the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs, which have escalated in the past week and are linked to other conflict between the two groups in Auckland.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been more than 20 reported shootings across Tāmaki Makaurau. They are not concentrated in any one part of the city.