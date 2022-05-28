Auckland shootings: Seven arrested, four firearms and 250 rounds of ammunition recovered

Police at a Papatoetoe property targeted in a drive-by shooting on Tuesday.

Seven arrests have been made following a spate of gang-related shootings across Auckland this week.

There have been more than a dozen shootings in south Auckland and Northland since Sunday.

On Tuesday, several homes were shot at in what is believed to ongoing tensions between the Tribesmen and Killer Beez gangs, which have escalated in the past week.

Police say 10 warrants were executed across the city, with a raft of charges being laid.

Four firearms and 250 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

A total of 10 charges were laid against seven people, relating to firearms, drugs, and bail offences.

A police spokesperson said the public can expect enforcement action to continue.

“Police have no tolerance for this brazen violence that has played out in recent days.

“Our staff will continue to remain visible across Tāmaki Makaurau, and we will continue to treat any further incidents seriously.”

Police encourage anyone with information about those illegally in possession of firearms in their community to report them on 105, or anonymously on Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.