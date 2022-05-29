Man arrested after firearms incidents in Hawke's Bay

Police apprehended a man in Waipukurau after a series of firearms incidents in Hawke’s Bay on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Police sought to locate the man after he “presented a firearm on a number of occasions” in Hastings, Havelock North and Waipawa on Saturday night and Sunday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

He threatened a vehicle owner on Kea Place, Hastings on Saturday night before stealing their vehicle, police said.

Shortly after 8am on Sunday, he pointed the firearm at another member of the public in Havelock North before fleeing in a vehicle.

“He has abandoned this vehicle and then stolen another vehicle from a member of the public in Waipawa.

“Thankfully, no one was hurt in these incidents,” the spokeswoman said.

A 29-year-old Wellington man was arrested in Waipukurau just after 11am on Sunday.

He would be appearing in the Hastings District Court on a range of charges, police said.