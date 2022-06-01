Police boss urges drivers to take a breath and 'don't be selfish' ahead of Queen's Birthday Weekend

The Deputy PM says everyone has a part to play in achieving the "highly ambitious" target of no deaths on the roads.

Steve Greally sits in his police issue Holden Commodore, glancing across the road at a mum making dinner for her children.

“I’m about to ruin their lives,” he thinks, delaying his eventual exit from the car. “I just want them to have a normal, idyllic life for as long as they can.”

When Greally eventually unclicks his seatbelt and exits the car, places his hat upon his head and knocks on the front door, reality strikes.

The woman collapses. Her children come running. Greally has just advised her of her husband’s death in a car crash.

READ MORE:

* 10 dead in Anzac weekend toll - safety, patience urged on roads nationwide

* One person dead and two in critical condition after two crashes in less than two hours on SH1

* Four fatal crashes in 24 hours a 'horrific' start to Christmas season



Brya Ingram/Stuff Police attend a fatal or serious injury crash more than six times per day on average. (File photo)

“There’s nothing I could say or do to help her or her children,” Greally said. “They came running to her, hugging her, what happened? What happened? It was so traumatic.

Greally, the director of the National Road Policing Centre, is appealing for drivers to take a breath over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend, to be more patient, to hold off from checking the phone, and to double-check they are wearing their seatbelt.

“There were 320 road deaths last year and 2100 serious injuries. Our staff had to make those calls five or six times a day, and yet our attitudes towards driving don’t seem to change.”

“The worst thing about that death was, the long-term investigation showed it wasn’t even his fault,” Greally said. “I remember distinctly, he just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Greally said New Zealand drivers were selfish, and did not consider the true impact of their actions.

NZ Police Superintendent Steve Greally, the director of the National Road Policing Centre, is appealing to drivers to be more patient, to hold off from checking the phone, and to double-check they are wearing their seatbelt.

“It happens every day. Someone is so selfish they think they need to speed to get to their destination faster, or they have to check their phone while driving, they’re that important.

“Kiwis, when they get behind the wheel, we lose all common sense and forget all the messaging we’ve ever heard or even past experience. We get behind the wheel and act like idiots anyway.”

According to ACC figures, an average of four people are injured every hour on New Zealand roads over the Queen’s Birthday weekend, at a cost of almost $2 million a year.

ACC is one of several agencies involved in the Government’s Road to Zero campaign, which sets a target of reducing annual road-related deaths and serious injuries by 40% by 2030.

Roughly 400 people lodged injury claims from road crashes each year over the previous five Queen’s Birthday weekends, costing about $10m.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker has had his share of road-related accidents. A few days after he was born his father, 23, was changing a tyre on the side of the road when he was struck and killed by a drunk driver.

Ministry of Transport The government's 'Road to Zero' road safety strategy 2020-2030 has been released for consultation. (First published July 2019)

As a young man he had a collision after driving too fast for the conditions on a rural road. His car was written off, but he avoided serious injury. Just a few years ago, his young daughter suffered a neck injury and broken wrist when another driver failed to give way at an intersection.

Te Pae Tiaki Wellington Emergency Department Doctor Paul Quigley said they see too many people come in after car crashes.

“We work as hard as we can to save them, but sometimes the damage is just too much for a body to endure, and that’s a tragedy,” Quigley said. “We know there will be a heartbroken family that we or police will have to break the news to. That is a heart-breaking thing to do, and to witness.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Wellington Hospital ED specialist Paul Quigley says most people don’t walk away from a serious crash unscathed. (File photo)

“We also see some people who we know will suffer from life-long injuries, and for others there will be months of rehabilitation. Most people don’t walk away from a serious crash unscathed.”

Greally said he had seen many families struggle in the aftermath of a serious crash, where the main breadwinner facedlife-long injuries.

“You've got an entirely different future for that family now, because there’s no earning power,” Greally said. “A mother now has to stay at home and look after her husband, it’s a really complex situation which has far-reaching consequences for more than just the injured person.

“The outlook for their children, their education. You have to think about the broader picture. The social cost is massive.”