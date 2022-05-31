'We were terrified': Family barricades themselves in room after gunshots fired outside pub

Michael and Pagan MacDonald, hide with their children after gunshots were exchanged outside the neighbouring property, The Turf and One Good Horse Pub in Christchurch.

When Pagan Macdonald woke up to men huddled behind her car in her driveway, she thought it was another burglary and started shouting, banging at the window.

Seconds later, she was “swooped” into the backroom of her house by her husband who said there had been gunshots.

The three-minute wait for police to arrive as the couple barricaded themselves in the room with their two young children, “felt like a really long time”, Pagan said.

“It was really scary… I was just worried for the kids.”

READ MORE:

* Former AFL title-winning coach trains Kiwi-bred horse to win Victoria Derby

* Children as young as 9 saw gunman shooting at police in Tauranga

* Shooting in Clover Park, south Auckland, leaves one woman with serious injuries



Every time the noise outside stopped, Pagan felt relief, followed by a wave of panic, when the noise restarted outside.

“We were terrified,” she said.

Police were called to reports of gunshots in the car park of The Turf and One Good Horse on the corner of Mairehau Rd and Inwoods Rd, Parklands about 9.30pm on Monday, a spokesperson said.

Pagan’s husband, Michael Macdonald, remembered hearing two shots.

He was watching TV when he heard the first one and locked the door.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Pagan and Michael Macdonald with their children Kaiser (4), and Aubree (2) barricaded themselves in a backroom after hearing gunshots outside their house.

The shots were heard across the street and while some thought it might be a car backfiring, Michael watched as a man in the car park stood with a rifle next to his car and “let off another shot”.

“At which point many people were running and screaming for help,” he said.

Police told Michael they had located a box of 303 rounds and some shotgun rounds in the area, as well as licence registration plates and a rifle bolt.

No one was injured in the incident which Michael said was an “in-house dispute” between gang members.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Police officers could be seen in the area on Tuesday morning where a box of 303 rounds and some shotgun rounds were found.

Speaking to their neighbour who did not hear the gunshots - she found out one of those involved in the dispute had sought refuge in their living room.

The man, who appeared to be limping with injuries, was apprehended as armed police searched inside the houses and area.

“Trying to explain that to my 4-year-old... It’s not ideal,” Michael Macdonald said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The owner of The Turf and One Good Horse Louis Vieceli said he had “no issues” earlier in the night before the gunshots were heard.

The MacDonald family had lived at the house for almost two years and were “not unaccustomed to deadbeats”, living close to the pub, he said, but this felt different.

His wife was still shaken and he did not feel like he had quite processed the events of the previous night.

Police advised the couple to put in security lights and alarms, which Michael said he would take onboard.

Owner of The Turf and One Good Horse Louis Vieceli said he did not know about the gunshots until he was alerted to a post on social media.

He had had “no issues” earlier in the night and did not believe any of the people involved had been at the pub.

“[It] didn’t involve the tavern,” he said.

“I was in here at the time and I didn’t hear a thing.”

Vieceli said he went on a walk around the building with a torch to check on the premise afterwards and saw nothing but “quite a few police cars” on Inwoods Rd.

Police were continuing to make enquiries to establish “exactly what took place”, a police spokesperson said.

“At this stage there is no further information.”