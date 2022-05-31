Jail term for man who used spoon to steal yacht in Marlborough Sounds

Tachyon Hutt, 20, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after appearing in court on multiple charges.

A man who used a spoon to start a yacht he then stole has been sent to prison for more than a year.

Tachyon Hutt, 20, was sentenced in the Blenheim District Court on Monday after earlier admitting the theft of a boat. At the time of the offence he had been on bail awaiting sentence on burglary charges, including taking a kayak from a vehicle in Blenheim.

A police summary said between December 14 and 17 last year, Hutt moored his own boat next to a yacht named Scarlett Dancer in Anikiwa Bay in the Sounds.

Hutt entered the yacht and started the ignition by using a spoon, before stealing it.

READ MORE:

* Highway linking Nelson and Blenheim partially reopens after crash

* 'Poor' widow Williams and the land swap so 'foolish' it had to be a 'gift'. Right?

* Can Marlborough's roads cope with the extra traffic from larger ferries?



Scarlett Dancer was worth $35,000 and Hutt caused approximately $19,000 worth of damage, including trying to disguise it by painting over the yacht’s name, the summary said.

Police located it on December 18 at Mistletoe Bay and a forensic examination revealed Hutt’s fingerprints on the yacht.

Hutt had been awaiting sentence on burglary charges from three different Blenheim properties in October.

He took a bottle of prescription medication, a bag of coins and loose change from a parked car within an enclosed yard on Beaver Rd.

The same night, he entered another enclosed yard on Charles St, where he attempted unsuccessfully to pull fishing rods from a vehicle, damaging the rods in the process.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Hutt used a spoon to start the ignition of a yacht he stole moored in the Marlborough Sounds settlement of Anikiwa.

He also removed a sit-on-kayak from the roof of the vehicle by using a lighter to cut the nylon tie-down straps that were securing it.

Hutt entered a third enclosed yard that night on George St, where he removed a purse from a vehicle. The cards from the purse were located at the end of the property's driveway, but the purse had not been recovered.

At around 6.50am on October 26, police found Hutt intoxicated on the corner of Renwick Rd and Lansdowne St, with the kayak, medication and coins in his possession. He had been yelling abuse, pulling fingers at passing motorists and stepping into traffic.

In his explanation, Hutt said he had been given the kayak by a man he met named Dwayne Johnson and had carried it to where he was found from Spring Creek, more than a 5km walk away.

On Monday, his lawyer Josh Smith said the reason for his client stealing the yacht remained the same for his offending in October, in that “alcohol is the issue there”.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The man claimed to have carried a kayak 5km from Spring Creek (pictured) to where he was found by police in Blenheim on the morning of October 26 last year.

“That explains it, but it doesn’t excuse it, it’s a significant loss to person whose yacht it was,” said Judge Tony Zohrab.

The judge took into account several factors before deciding on an appropriate sentence, including the man's personal circumstances.

Hutt was sentenced to a total of 15 months in prison for three burglary charges, the theft of a boat charge and a behaving threateningly charge. He was also discharged without conviction for a disorderly behaviour charge.

After being released from prison, the 20-year-old would be under intensive supervision for six months and would have to attend an alcohol and drug programme.

He would also have to pay some reparation towards repairs to yacht and the items he damaged when he burgled multiple properties in Blenheim.