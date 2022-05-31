Alleged Catlins fatal hit-and-run driver is from same small town as victim

Alun Garth McLachlan, 50, walks out of the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday morning.

The man accused of driving into a father of two and leaving him for dead is a farmworker from the same Catlins town.

Alun Garth McLachlan, a 50-year-old Owaka local, appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday over the May 8 alleged hit-and-run incident.

Rikki McCall, 33, died just a couple of hundred metres from his home, about 5 kilometres from the Catlins township of Owaka.

McCall had been at a post-duck-shooting gathering and was walking the 100-odd metres home about 12.20am to set up his wife’s birthday party for that Sunday.

He was found on the road.

“Everybody is devastated,’’ Rikki’s father, Robin, said after his son’s death.

“He was a very, very good father, way better than I was. He did the cooking; he changed the nappies,” Robin said.

Rikki McCall left behind a wife and two daughters, aged 2 and 6.

McLachlan was arrested 10 days later, after police put out a plea for information.

He is charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury.

McLachlan’s lawyer, Len Andersen, QC, entered no plea to the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of five years’ jail, or a fine of $20,000.

Justice Peter Rollo remanded McLachlan on bail.

Part of his bail conditions include not go within 10km of Owaka.

McCall was due to take over his father-in-law’s Owaka farm in June.