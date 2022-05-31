Owaka hit-and-run accused appears in court

Alun Garth McLachlan, 50, walks out of the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday morning.

An Owaka local has appeared in court over a hit-and-run, which claimed the life of a father-of-two.

Alun Garth McLachlan, 50, appeared before Justice Peter Rollo in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday morning.

The farmworker was charged with failing to stop and ascertain injury.

Rikki McCall, 33, died just a couple of hundred metres from his home, about five kilometres from the Catlins’ township of Owaka on May 8.

McLachlan’s Lawyer, Len Andersen QC, entered no plea to the charge, which has a maximum penalty of five years’ jail, or a fine of $20,000.

Judge Rollo remanded McLachlan on bail.

Part of his bail conditions include not go within 10km of Owaka.

McCall had been at a post-duck shooting gathering, and had walked home to set up his wife’s birthday party on that Sunday, about 12.20am.

He was found on the road.

“Everybody is devastated,’’ Rikki’s father Robin said after his son’s death.

Rikki McCall left behind a wife and two daughters, aged two and six.

After the suspected hit-and-run police issued a plea for those who had been in the area, charging McLachlan on May 18.