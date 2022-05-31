'Anyone but her': Young mum killed before she could reap the rewards of her hard work

Charlene Phuong, who died in a car crash south of Dunedin late last year.

Charlene Hong Hue Phuong had her son at 14, and went on to finish high school and obtain a degree in surveying. Six months into her working life and excited about a new home for her young family, she was killed by a teen driver.

“She was just such an amazing person,” her brother Aaron Phuong said from Sydney.

“I should have been in that car ... or anyone but her.”

Phuong, 23, and Fay Lesley Leota, 44, both of Dunedin, died in a two-vehicle crash near Waihola, about 30 minutes south of Dunedin, on October 23, 2021.

Three others were injured, including two critically in the crash caused by a 17-year-old driver.

Due to the seriousness of the charges – two counts of dangerous driving causing death and two of dangerous driving causing injury – his sentencing was transferred from the Youth Court to the Dunedin District Court earlier this week.

Phuong applauded that move: “I wouldn’t have accepted anything less.

“Youth Court would have been incredibly inappropriate, given the circumstances and the seriousness of it.”

However, the grieving family remained concerned that given the driver’s age, the court may be inclined to be lenient at his sentencing.

The court heard the teen driver only had a learner licence, and had tailgated other vehicles near Waihola, overtaking several cars, after leaving Invercargill earlier that morning.

He crossed the centre line four times as oncoming vehicles approached.

About 1 kilometre south of Waihola he pulled out again, forcing another driver to swerve to avoid him. He then hit the vehicle driven by Phuong head-on.

Other family members, including her son, mother and brother-in-law were in the car travelling behind the car she was driving, and saw the crash, while other family members were also seriously injured.

Phuong said his sister was just days away from moving into the young family’s first home, and was travelling south to Invercargill to pick-up items for it, before heading to Queenstown afterwards.

“Everything has been derailed ... people have got misplaced.”

She had been working for six months when the crash happened.

Supplied/Phuong family Charlene Phuong at her graduation. She died on October 23, 2021, in a crash caused by a teen driver.

“We were all very proud of her. Her son is turning 10 in July, she was only 14 when she had him, and she went on to finish high school, and then her degree in surveying.

“Her son is a beautiful boy, and her husband as well ... they are devastated.

“I’m just very proud of her.”

His sister was “incredibly social and had hundreds of friends.

“No-one could say a bad word about her. She was incredible at everything she did.”

Phuong was born in Sydney and moved to Dunedin in 2008, where she immersed herself in Māori culture. She learned the language and joined King's and Queen's High Schools kapa haka group, He Waka Kōtuia.

“People thought she was Māori,” Phuong said.

In a tribute to Phuong, He Waka Kōtuia wrote on its website: “It is with great sadness that we farewell a beautiful, strong young woman, a caring, loving young mum, a selfless, giving wife and a life partner who was one of the kaihoe of He Waka Kōtiua.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The teen driver of a fatal crash that claimed two lives appeared in the Dunedin Youth Court this week.

Phuong recalled having a Facebook video chat with his sister and their family just over a week before the crash.

“It usually doesn’t happen, but we managed to have a call for an hour or two.”

The family spoke about memories, and he recalled his sister being really excited about her new house.

“That was the last time I spoke to her.”

At the teen’s court appearance, Judge Michael Turner told him he was “directly responsible” for the fatal crash.

While the driver had the support of his family and had apologised to the victims’ family, some believed the apology was not genuine.

Phuong agreed.

“He read off a piece of paper for about 10 minutes ... and that was it. Just a very monotonous voice saying he was sorry.

“He didn’t seem affected at all.”

He recalled the 17-year-old laughing and smiling at a joke before reading his prepared statement.

“He didn’t show remorse at that stage.”

The court heard the teen had been discharged by the Youth Court on driving offences – including drink-driving and excessive speed – just three days before the fatal crash.

One of those incidents included passing an unmarked police car at 163kph.

Judge Turner noted the teen was given a discharge despite failing to complete a defensive driving course.

The fatalities were “entirely avoidable”.

The teen, who has interim name suppression, will be sentenced on August 18.