Private prosecution over police shooting of Steven Wallace 'wrong move'

An animation prepared for the Wallace family alleging what happened when police shot Steven Wallace in Waitara April 30, 2000

Taking a civil case, rather than a private prosecution for murder, would have been a better tactic over the police shooting of Steven Wallace in Waitara in 2000, his mother's lawyer says.

Raewyn Wallace is still fighting to have her son's death ruled an unlawful killing.

Several inquiries and hearings have been held over the years into Senior Constable Keith Abbott’s fatal shooting of Wallace in the small Taranaki town in April 2000.

Wallace broke dozens of building windows before he used a golf club to break the windscreen of an occupied police car. Police retreated, but two returned to the scene armed. Wallace was fatally shot.

Most recently, in a High Court civil judgment issued in July last year, a judge rejected the central claim that Wallace’s right not to be deprived of life had been breached.

At an appeal in Wellington on Tuesday against that decision Raewyn Wallace’s lawyer, Graeme Minchin, said the civil case was the one that should have been taken against the state in 2002, rather than a criminal prosecution of the police officer.

The Wallace family did not have the resources to prove the criminal case, Minchin said. It was too difficult, and was a “bridge too far”.

Steven Wallace was shot dead in Waitara, Taranaki, on April 30, 2000.

The Solicitor-General refused to fund or take up the criminal prosecution on the Wallaces’ behalf, but Abbott’s defence was funded through the Treasury, leading to an inequality, Minchin said.

The private prosecution for murder ended in an acquittal on the grounds of self defence in 2002, the court was told.

Minchin said police did not have to confront Wallace when they did.

Abbott was not sued as part of the civil case that led to the appeal on Tuesday. Judges in the Court of Appeal asked if Abbott should have been a party if the shooting was to be ruled an unlawful killing.

“He has quite a significant interest in that,” Justice David Goddard said.

Keith Abbott listens to the judge after being found not guilty of murdering Steven Wallace in 2002.

Minchin said his view was that Abbott should not be named in the civil case because the earlier acquittal protected him legally.

If the Court of Appeal thought an unlawful killing finding could not be made without hearing from Abbott then the case should go back to the High Court where it could be heard again with Abbott as a party, Minchin said.

But he also said that the Crown could have joined Abbott to the case. Abbott is now believed to live in Australia, Minchin said.

Minchin said it was central to Raewyn Wallace’s case that Abbott mistook Steven Wallace for another man, David Toa. The evidence suggested hostility between Abbott and Toa, although for some unknown reason Abbott mistook the two men, and that mistake was unreasonable.

Raewyn Wallace, arriving at the High Court in Wellington in 2020 to take a case against the Commissioner of Police and the Attorney-General.

The Crown pointed to evidence that Abbott and Toa had a normal relationship.

Raewyn Wallace said police unlawfully killed her son, 23, on April 30, 2000, or that the death was the result of systemic failings.

One of the judge’s findings last year was that there had been no investigation of the death that complied with the state’s obligations for an effective investigation independent of police.

She had also found that the Solicitor-General should have given reasons for the decision that the state would not prosecute Abbott.

The appeal hearing is expected to take about two days. The Crown’s cross-appeal will be heard on Wednesday.

The Crown’s lead lawyer, Peter Gunn, said Abbott saw Wallace as an obvious threat, and the evidence overall was consistent with Abbott acting in self defence.

Abbott saw Wallace advance menacingly with a baseball bat, but the evidence was contradictory about whether Wallace’s arms were at his side or he was motioning towards police.

It was 4am and the noise Wallace was making was attracting people, so police officers thought they needed to be on the scene to protect the public.

It was not known why Wallace acted the way he did the night he was killed.

The High Court judge said aspects of the police investigation of Wallace’s death involved an element of victim blaming, so it was important to record that Wallace was a young man with many positive attributes, much loved by his family, gifted academically and a talented sportsman.