Man kicked out of Australia avoids prison for bashing award-winning police dog with hammer

Two-year-old police dog Lenix chased down David Luke Tata, 35, who then struck Lenix in the face with a hammer in attempt to avoid arrest. (File photo).

A man who assaulted his pregnant partner, a police officer and injured an award winning police dog with a hammer while trying to flee has been sentenced to 14 months home detention.

David Luke Tata, 35, appeared for sentencing in front of Judge Brian Callaghan at the Christchurch District Court on Tuesday, having previously admitted to a raft of charges in December.

Tata had been deported to New Zealand from Australia for crimes previously committed across the ditch.

He appeared for sentencing on 13 charges, including assaulting a police officer using a hammer as a weapon, assaulting another person with intent to injure, resisting police, and theft of a vehicle.

Those charges related to an incident on November 2, 2021, when Tata struck his pregnant partner on the head with his open hand and then a shoe, he also twisted her hoodie until it was tight around her neck.

He then fled their home and took a Canterbury Concrete truck from a construction site on Hereford St and drove it to a church site in St Albans.

The area was cordoned off, and a dog handler went into the church site, warning that a police dog would be used if he ran.

Canterbury Police Lenix suffered a gash above his nose that caused him to run away from Tata. (File photo).

When did he run, police dog Lenix grabbed his arm, but Tata managed to shake him off and kept on running.

As Lenix was about to bite Tata, he turned and struck him on the nose with a hammer, causing the dog to run away.

Tata then charged at the constable with the hammer raised, but then threw it at the officer, narrowly missing them.

The constable was punched in the face three times in the struggle that followed.

When other officers arrived and handcuffed Tata, he continued to fight police.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch police rolled out their dog squadron at the justice and emergency services precinct on Wednesday. (First published December 2019)

Tata's partner suffered a swollen eye, face, and top of her head, and a cut on the forehead in the incident.

She was present in court on Tuesday and provided a letter in support of Tata to the court.

Lenix had a bruised nose and a cut down to the bone. He was treated by a vet and was off work for a week.

Lenix had been voted New Zealand’s top trainee police dog for 2021 and was awarded the Overton Cup.

Tata told police he hit Lenix because he was scared. He earlier denied using a hammer.

Defence counsel Clare Yardley submitted that a 27-month imprisonment sentence was appropriate, with discounts sought for early guilty pleas and an extensive cultural report stating Tata’s exposure to alcohol from a young age, neglect, and trauma, as well as sexual and physical abuse.

Judge Callaghan applied a 24-month imprisonment starting point with discounts for early guilty plea and “pretty awful” accounts from Tata’s childhood, he said.

Tata had already served seven months in custody. He was remanded in custody pending further charges.

A drug and alcohol program was likely to be required and pursued, Yardley said.