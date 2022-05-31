'Our hearts are forever broken'

Chad Parekura’s family pictured outside the Invercargill District Court after an earlier court hearing in April.

A dark cloud now hangs over Invercargill for Chad Parekura’s family as it will always now be remembered as the place he died.

Parekura’s family says, he was taken way too soon, and moving to Invercargill from Lower Hutt was the opportunity he needed to start fresh.

It is the first time his family have spoken out since he was found unconscious with stab wounds on Don St in April. Police said he died at the scene.

His family say he wanted to make his whānau proud, especially his Mum.

“Chad was taken way too soon. As his whānau we were more than proud of all the things he had already accomplished in his life. Chad was a proud dad to Tatum, a loving son, the best Uncle, a cheeky cousin, a mischievous nephew and an amazing protective brother to his siblings.

Supplied Chad Parekura, 25, died in Invercargill in April 2022. A man is facing charges accused of his murder.

“His laugh was infectious and his smile contagious.

“Chad’s death has left us empty, angry and unwilling to forgive. No parent should ever have to bury a child. No child should ever have to be without his Dad.

“Life without Chad will never be the same and this pain, it's just unbearable. For us there is now a dark cloud over Invercargill, marking the place where Chad took his final breath.”

“Our hearts will forever be broken. Forever tears. 4eva25. 4eva Honey Boy.”

A man has been accused of Parekura’s murder and at his first court appearance he was granted interim name suppression.

A hearing on whether the suppression should continue was held in the High Court at Invercargill on Tuesday. Justice Gerald Nation reserved his decision.

All details of the hearing were suppressed.