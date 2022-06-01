After five weeks, jury deliberates verdict in Elizabeth Zhong murder trial

A pedestrian was seen walking at 3.38am on the day Auckland businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong was killed.

After five weeks of evidence, it’s now up to a jury to decide whether they think Fang Sun is guilty or not guilty of murdering his business partner Elizabeth Zhong.

Elizabeth Zhong was stabbed to death in her east Auckland home some time after 3am on November 28, 2020.

Her body was then placed in the boot of her Land Rover and driven a kilometre away before police found her.

Supplied Elizabeth Zhong was stabbed to death in her home.

At the time of her death, Zhong and her business partner Fang Sun were in the middle of court proceedings after he claimed she owed him millions.

He has denied the killing with the defence saying the jury can’t be sure Sun was the killer and there is a reasonable possibility Zhong’s ex-boyfriend was responsible.

But the Crown say the jury can be sure it was Sun who killed Zhong after a bitter dispute over money.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Fang Sun denies the killing.

On Wednesday, after five weeks of evidence and numerous witnesses, the jury retired to deliberate after Justice Neil Campbell summed up.

The judge said the only issue for the jurors in this case is to decide whether the Crown has proven it was Sun who killed Zhong.

In Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes’ closing, he told jurors it was the bitter dispute over money that led to Sun’s “violent retribution”.

“He’s had to watch after asset after asset disappear without him seeing a cent.”

In the early hours of November 28, 2020, Sun likely jumped the back fence of Zhong’s property and came in through the unsecured kitchen door, Kayes said.

But defence lawyer Sam Wimsett said Sun was “ too chubby” in 2020 to be scaling fences in the manner of a “cat-like burglar”.

Kayes said Zhong was stabbed to death, and her body placed into a suitcase and wheeled down to the garage before he began thoroughly cleaning the house.

Bloodied fingermarks were found underneath Zhong’s Land Rover, meaning the killer likely knew where the tracking device was, Kayes said.

Only Sun and the private investigator knew about the device. However, Wimsett said his client never questioned the PI about the device or asked him how to remove it.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Elizabeth Zhong was killed in a bedroom of her Sunnyhills home on November 28, 2020.

Again, Wimsett said Sun would not have been able to fit under the Land Rover.

“It’s not Mr Sun fumbling around… that would be the height of stupidity to do that there and take your gloves off to do it… that’s just ridiculous,” Wimsett submitted.

After Zhong’s phone went dead, her Land Rover was driven near a house on Fisher Parade – which Sun had been renting – and parked there for about 15 minutes.

SUPPLIED Fang Sun walked into a McDonald's at 2am on November 29, 2020, to meet with a private investigator.

The Crown submitted Sun took Zhong’s CCTV equipment, her phone and other belongings from the car into his house, before driving the Land Rover to Roadley Ave and leaving it there.

A figure dressed in a woman’s wig was seen walking past Roadley Ave towards Sun’s home just after 8am.

Wimsett said there were no searches for wigs, knives, axes or removing tracking devices on Sun’s phone.

In the months leading up to Zhong’s death, the Crown said Sun began obsessive surveillance of her and was willing to pay $30,000 for a private investigator.

That private investigator told the court he followed Zhong and took photos and videos of her to report back to Sun.

STUFF Elizabeth Zhong visiting SkyCity Casino.

Days before her death Zhong was followed to SkyCity Casino, a place she had visited 381 times in the three years up until her death.

Wimsett said Sun’s surveillance of Zhong was purely to help prove in the civil court case she was able to be present for hearings.

Justice Campbell reminded jurors to be cautious about the evidence Zhong received numerous threats by Sun.

NEWSHUB A private investigator installed a tracking device on Elizabeth Zhong’s car.

The defence position is Zhong was lying about those threats.

Early in the trial, jurors heard from Kai Gui Zheng, the businesswoman’s former boyfriend of six months.

Wimsett accused Zheng of killing the businesswoman after refusing to pay money back to her, he vehemently denied the accusations.

Kayes told the jury Zheng was not the killer.