Driver who 'hunted down' man and reversed over him after comment about children gets life in prison

Garath Collings, 43, on trial for murder at the Christchurch High Court in March. He has now been jailed for life with a minimum of 11 years. (File photo).

A remark about Garath Collings’ children was the trigger for him to turn a car on Robin Friend and fatally run him down. On Wednesday he was sentenced to life in prison.

Collings, 43, was charged with murdering Friend at Four Elms Pl in Parklands, Christchurch, on July 30, 2020.

He used a Mazda hatchback as a “lethal weapon”, turning it towards Friend and running him down before reversing back over him, the Crown argued during his trial at the High Court in Christchurch.

Collings was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum parole period of 11 years by Justice Cameron Mander in the High Court at Christchurch on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Murder-accused denies he meant to kill man when he rammed car into him

* Fiji deaths: Christchurch man sentenced to life in prison for murdering family of five

* Murder-accused in alleged Christchurch hit-and-run killing named



Family and friends of Friend were in court on Wednesday, some describing the devastating affect his death had had on them.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Kaitlin Webley implored Justice Mander to impose the maximum sentence possible, saying it was “impossible to forgive” him, given his lack of remorse.

“Your honour, Mr Collings’ actions have broken our family. We ask that you impose the maximum sentence possible... this is the only justice for his actions.”

To lose any relative was tough, but the way in which Friend died was incomprehensible for his family, she said.

“(Collings) hunted down Robin, who was vulnerable. The fear and agony he created for Robin is beyond us.”

Friend had previously built a successful life in Australia and survived a heart attack, bypass surgery and being stabbed, Webley said.

“He will never enjoy the rest of his life and heal relationships ...your (Collings) lack of remorse makes it impossible for us to consider forgiving you.”

In March, jurors found Collings guilty of murder after two hours of deliberations, triggering an outpouring of emotion from Friend’s family, who erupted into cheers and tears.

CCTV footage of the hit-and-run was repeatedly shown to the jury during the trial, often in slow-motion.

The footage played during the trial showed Friend was almost directly in front of the car when it accelerated rapidly and turned towards him.

It hit him, flipping him onto the bonnet and then beneath the car as it continued onto the kerb and into a neighbour's front garden, before colliding with a power box.

Loud screams could be heard as the car reversed and took off.