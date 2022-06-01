'Tick list' not proven to be Queenstown Lakes man's, judge dismisses meth charge

A possession of methamphetamine for supply charge laid against a Queenstown Lakes man has been dismissed after a judge alone trial in the Invercargill District Court.

Police believed they found a drug ‘tick list’ at a Queenstown Lakes man’s house, but a judge has ruled it was not proven to be his.

The 33-year-old man, who has interim name suppression, had a judge-alone trial before Judge Peter Rollo in the Invercargill District Court on May 11.

In the judge’s reserved decision, he dismissed a charge of possession of methamphetamine at Auckland for supply, in particular in a courier package, on November 6, 2020.

Police began investigating the man in 2020. Police intercepted a courier package destined for the man's house, which contained a total of 137grams of meth and MDMA.

The crown had to prove the man was aware there was methamphetamine in the courier bag that he sent to his own address from Auckland.

The man “says that he did not ‘know’ that the controlled drugs in the courier bag would include methamphetamine”, Judge Rollo says.

There’s a strong suspicion the man was aware of the contents of the packages in the courier bag, but it is insufficient to constitute proof beyond reasonable doubt, the judge says in the decision.

The man admitted he had previously had packages couriered from Auckland to his rural mail address that he said were then uplifted by another person.

On one occasion the man said he on-delivered a package to Invercargill and said he saw there was a small quantity of MDMA in the package.

The judge was also required to resolve whether the existence of a disputed aggravating fact, a ‘tick list’, in relation to sentencing for a supply of controlled drug charge the man has pleaded guilty to, was proven to belong to him beyond reasonable doubt.

During a search, police found a small rectangle of paper which contained amounts, figures and names on it, in an apparent ledger or list format.

The judge found the crown has not proven the tick list belonged to the man.

While the document “is highly suspicious”, the meaning of the figures on the list is speculative and insufficient to constitute proof beyond reasonable doubt that it is a tick list indicative of serious, higher-end drug dealing, the judge says.

The man had previously pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis, possession of MDMA for supply, two unlawful firearm possession charges and two unlawful possession of ammunition charges.

He is expected to be sentenced on June 29.