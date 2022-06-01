Two more Tribesmen plead guilty over brawl with rival gang outside court

Thirteen members of the Tribesmen gang have pleaded guilty to charges related to an attack on a rival gang outside the Christchurch Justice and Emergency Services Precinct. (File photo)

Two more Tribesmen members have admitted their involvement in an attack on a rival gang outside court, while a third maintains he was not involved.

On Wednesday in the Christchurch District Court, Alexander John Powell, 33, pleaded guilty to assault with intent to injure, while Tyrone George Michael Whittaker, 25, pleaded guilty to assault.

Tauraki Tauraki, 29, who has been charged with injuring with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, has maintained his plea of not guilty and opted to go to trial.

Eleven other Tribesmen members have pleaded guilty to similar charges for their involvement in the brawl on July 30, 2020.

On that day Elder Browne, president of the Tribesmen, appeared in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Seventeen members of the gang attended the court proceedings on the day, a common occurrence when a high-ranking member of a gang appears in court.

When the gang members left the court building about 2.25pm, they encountered five members from the rival Mongrel Mob gang outside the court.

After an initial confrontation between Tribesmen member Wilson Koro Ruawhare and one of the Mongrel Mob, a large group of Tribesmen members approached and a major brawl broke out between the two gangs.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Blood left on the footpath outside the Christchurch court building after a brawl between two rival gangs in July 2020.

The summary of facts revealed punches being thrown and victims being kicked, kneed in the body and head, and being stamped on while they lay on the ground.

The fight came to an end when police officers and court security staff were able to intervene and separate the parties.

Two victims could not be found after the incident, while three others suffered facial bruising, abrasions, cuts and swelling.

Fifteen Tribesmen members were charged in relation to the incident.

The 13 defendants who have pleaded guilty have all been remanded to September 28 to be sentenced, while Tauraki has been remanded to September 16 for a pre-trial callover.

A fifteenth defendant is expected back in court next week.