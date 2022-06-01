Police officers 'acted unprofessionally' in discussing prosecution with colleague

Both officers received an “employment outcome” for their actions. (File photo)

Two police officers “acted unprofessionally” and failed to manage a conflict of interest in discussing a prosecution with a colleague who was a defendant in the case.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) this week released a summary of its findings in relation to the investigation.

The IPCA oversaw the police investigation into allegations two officers working in the police prosecution service failed to manage a conflict of interest after discussing a prosecution case with a colleague who was a defendant in criminal proceedings.

“The defendant had approached the prosecution staff to discuss aspects of his case and in doing so the officers failed to recognise the conflict of interest arising from the relationship between the prosecution and the defendant,” the IPCA said.

The investigation found the two officers “acted unprofessionally and exercised poor judgement” in meeting with the defendant.

Both officers received an “employment outcome” for their actions.

A police spokesperson declined to say where the staff were working at the time of the incident.