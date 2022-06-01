'Extremely violent, cruel and brutal': Man tried to kill pregnant partner by crashing into power pole

When Phillip James Williams crashed his red Ford Falcon into a power pole at a speed of at least 112kph, he did so to try “to get rid of” his partner.

After she had been flung about 13 metres from the vehicle, she woke up on the crash scene screaming and realised Williams seemed disappointed she had survived.

Williams, 36, was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment in the High Court in Christchurch on Wednesday after he had earlier pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, two counts of assault, and impaired driving causing injury.

Because Williams received his second strike warning for his latest offending, he will serve his full sentence without the possibility of earlier release on parole. Williams has 48 prior convictions.

Plumes of black smoke filled the air as the car burst into flames when Phillip Williams crashed into a power pole in Greers Rd in Bishopdale.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell McClenaghan asked the court to consider a sentence of preventive detention, calling Williams’ offending “extremely violent, extremely cruel and extremely brutal”.

McClenaghan said Williams reacted in a jealous and hostile manner to anything he regarded as disloyalty, and not only posed a danger to any future partners but to the community as a whole.

Experts had found Williams was at high risk of intimate partner offending. This was not the first time he had been violent towards a partner. In 2017, he was convicted of kidnapping, threatening to kill and assault after he had threatened to drive his partner at the time off a cliff at 120kph. She managed to escape.

After considering a number of factors including psychologists’ assessments of Williams’ risk of reoffending and his response to treatment in the past, Justice Cameron Mander found a sentence of preventive detention was not appropriate.

Between April 2 and 4, 2020, Williams and his partner were at his home in Hornby, Christchurch.

According to the summary of facts, Williams “woke up in a bad mood” and started arguing with the victim.

A fuel tank left at the scene of a high-speed crash in Greers Rd in Bishopdale.

She wanted to go home but Williams held her down on his bed, wrapped his legs around her and held his hand across her mouth. He pushed her head into a pillow, started strangling her, and told her he was going to kill her.

On April 4, Williams and his partner went to her house in Linwood where she told him the relationship was over.

Williams was furious. He grabbed her “in a bear hug” and carried her around the room. He then grabbed her cellphone and got into his vehicle.

The victim followed him and got in the car to try to get her phone back. When she tried to get out, Williams grabbed her and said: “You aren’t going anywhere.”

He drove off while holding her by her head. She struggled to free herself and tried to open the door of the moving vehicle to get away but Williams held on to her and pushed her head towards the floor of the vehicle.

Williams drove dangerously at speeds over 100kph, overtaking traffic and driving on the wrong side of the road.

At one point, he grabbed the victim’s head and pushed her face into the windscreen to force her to look at the oncoming traffic. He told her: “You’re over b....”.

Plumes of black smoke fill the air following the fiery crash in Christchurch.

In Greers Rd in Bishopdale, Williams wrenched the steering wheel to cause the car to crash into a power pole. The car was travelling between 117kph and 125kph at the time of impact.

The car was wrecked by the crash and burst into flames but Williams managed to escape unscathed.

Defence lawyer Tim MacKenzie said the court should not assume Williams intended to hit the power pole. He agreed Williams wrenched the steering wheel causing it to hit the power pole but said it could not be automatically assumed that was Williams’ intention at the time.

A 3-year-old who was walking with his family on the footpath narrowly escaped being hit by the vehicle but was hit by shrapnel. He suffered superficial cuts on his arms and legs.

When Williams was arrested and taken to the police station, he told police he wanted to get rid of his partner. An impairment test detected methamphetamine and cannabis in his system.

Williams’ partner was rushed to hospital and underwent multiple surgeries. She suffered a broken neck, fractures to her spine, a broken leg, broken ribs, a fractured and dislocated shoulder, internal injuries, and massive bruising. She was 12 weeks’ pregnant at the time and lost her unborn baby.

In her victim impact statement, the victim said two years later the trauma was still fresh in her mind. She still struggled to do many things, could not walk for longer than 15 minutes without having a rest, and had to continually take pain medication and do specific exercises to remain mobile.

She said she desperately wanted to get back to “some sort of normality” but struggled to recover mentally, physically and emotionally. She struggled to come to terms with the loss of her unborn child.