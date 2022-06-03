Elizabeth Zhong: How business fall-out led to obsessive spying, threats and murder

A pedestrian was seen walking at 3.38am on the day Auckland businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong was killed.

Fang Sun was found guilty of murdering his former business partner Elizabeth Zhong

Her daughter says the businesswoman has been used as a scapegoat and didn’t defraud anyone

Fang Sun told police he had no motive to kill his former business partner as he’d lost millions.

WARNING: This article contains graphic details.

Fang Sun was driven by losing more than $26 million when he entered the home of his former business partner in the early hours of the morning and stabbed her multiple times, nearly decapitating her.

He inflicted more than 20 stab wounds to her body, mostly to her head and neck before washing some of the blood off, stuffing her naked body in a suitcase and dragging it down two flights of stairs into the boot of her Land Rover.

On Thursday, Sun was found guilty of Zhong’s murder.

Supplied Elizabeth Zhong was killed in her home on November 28.

For years the pair had a good business relationship, investing millions into wineries and film companies across New Zealand.

Then things soured. The companies were facing debts and a number had been placed into liquidation.

Sun accused Zhong of misappropriating company funds and Zhong claimed Sun had taken away company shares.

Obsessive surveillance and death threats

In 2019, Sun initiated court proceedings against Zhong which were still ongoing at the time of her death.

Zhong told police Sun threatened her, claiming he knew gang members in Taiwan and Hong Kong and she’d rather be dead than alive.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Fang Sun denied killing Elizabeth Zhong saying he had no motive.

The businesswoman told her daughter, civil lawyer and police her former business partner and his associates were threatening her.

Zhong’s civil lawyer, Royal Reed, said the businesswoman had told her about the “unusually violent” threats by Sun and his associates.

Zhong’s daughter said her mother didn’t go into details about the threats as she was a “very strong and private person.

The daughter became involved after Zhong’s attempted suicide, to alleviate the pressure while she was in respite care, the court heard.

NEWSHUB A private investigator installed a tracking device on Elizabeth Zhong’s car.

Zhong’s daughter also sent a letter to the judge hearing the case.

“You try and do everything you can to protect them. She was my rock,” Zhong’s daughter tearfully told the court.

Sun was so obsessed with Zhong he hired a private investigator and friends to follow her in the months leading up to her death.

Sun was willing to pay $30,000 for the former police detective, turned PI, who would park up near Zhong’s house and report back on her movements.

“I’ve had many conversations with the accused and he mentioned many times that Ms Zhong had ruined his life,” Jimmy Jin said.

Jin would follow Zhong around shopping malls and the SkyCity casino, to help prove she was spending money unwillingly in the civil proceedings at the High Court.

POOL Elizabeth Zhong was followed for months by a private investigator.

Zhong had racked up losses of more than $200,000 by playing the slots at an Auckland casino.

“Mr Sun was afraid Ms Zhong would vanish from the address,” Jin said.

The last person to see Zhong alive was her faithful friend Wendy Wu.

She had been staying at Zhong’s house most nights since the businesswoman attempted to take her own life weeks before her murder due to the stress of the court case.

On November 27 at around 4.30pm Wu said goodbye to the businesswoman for the last time, only to find her house empty and blood spatter the next day.

The day of the killing

At 3.38am a lone figure was seen walking towards Zhong’s home on Suzetta Pl. Her phone then went dead nearly an hour later.

Supplied At 3.38am a lone figure was seen walking towards Elizabeth Zhong’s house.

Just before 8am her Land Rover began moving from her home, before being parked outside a property on Fisher Parade for about 15 minutes.

A month before the killing, Sun and his ex-wife had rented a property at Fisher Parade.

CCTV captured Zhong’s Land Rover travelling on Fordyce Ave and turning onto Fisher Parade at 7.49am.

It was then not captured until 8.06am, moving slowly turning on Roadley Ave.

At 8.08am another lone figure was captured on CCTV walking and turning out of Roadley Ave.

Sunnyhills resident Andrea Paley said she was driving along just after 8am when she spotted the figure.

“They were in dress shoes and the person was a man with a wig on and was obviously trying to disguise themselves to look like a woman.”

Wu and her husband Matthew Pickering arrived at Zhong’s home with some banana cake.

“I used my key to open the door and rushed directly upstairs...but she was not in her bed or in her room.”

Initially they thought Zhong may have gone for a drive, but the pair’s daughter noticed some blood-spatter in the bedroom.

Worried Zhong had taken her own life, Wu’s daughter rang the police, and it was initially treated as a missing person's case after the businesswoman’s recent suicide attempt.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Elizabeth Zhong was killed in her bedroom.

Pickering went and saw the blood in the bedroom and got their daughter to ring the police while he went to check the CCTV, only finding it had been taken.

At 11.11am Zhong’s Land Rover was found on Roadley Ave.

The Land Rover was left unattended at 2.45pm after it had been dusted for fingerprints.

During that time, Wu’s daughter noticed a car driving back and forth past Zhong’s Sunnyhills home – which turned out to be Sun’s ex-wife, Freda Tang.

Freda Tang told police her family had not been in touch with Zhong for “ages” and her life had been ruined by the businesswoman because her family lost nearly $30 million.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Forensic staff found there were numerous blood spatters throughout Elizabeth Zhong’s home.

At about 6.47pm Detective Te Morunga smashed the quarter-light window of the left rear passenger door to gain entry to the Land Rover.

Unable to find the boot release button, he folded one of the back seats forward and raised a blanket where he saw a bent knee.

Later that night, Zhong’s stabbed body was found underneath a suitcase and bloodied blankets.

Her hair was soaked in blood.

During the time the Land Rover was left unattended, Jin had reached under the car and removed the tracking device.

SUPPLIED Fang Sun walked into a McDonald's at 2am on November 29, 2020 to meet with a private investigator.

Sun had called him earlier in the day to avoid the area because of the police presence.

By that time Sun had driven to Waikato, where the Crown say he disposed of the CCTV equipment, Zhong’s phone and other items near a bach he’d rented in Te Akau.

In the early hours of November 29, Sun met with the PI at a McDonald’s.

Bloodstains and stab wounds

Pathologist Dr Rexson Tse​ said Zhong suffered more than 20 stab wounds to the head, neck and torso, with some deeper than 8cm.

She also had defensive wounds to her hands and wrists and lost a significant amount of blood.

A forensic scientist told the court there were numerous blood stains throughout the businesswoman’s bedroom and some parts of the house. She also said there was evidence that blood had been diluted which could have meant the killer cleaned up.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police and forensics team spent days at Elizabeth Zhong’s house after her murder.

In December 2020, Sun was spoken to by police, when he told them he had no motive to kill Zhong as he wouldn’t get the money back.

He admitted he followed her and her family and hired a PI to gather evidence for the court hearing.

Sketches of Zhong’s home were found at his home, marking where her CCTV was kept.

Crown and defence case

In Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes’ closing, he told jurors it was the bitter dispute over money that led to Sun’s “violent retribution”.

“He’s had to watch asset after asset disappear without him seeing a cent.”

In the early hours of November 28, 2020, Sun likely jumped the back fence of Zhong’s property and came in through the unsecured kitchen door, Kayes said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sam Wimsett said his client was too chubby in 2020 to be able to fit under the Land Rover in an attempt remove the tracking device.

But defence lawyer Sam Wimsett said Sun was “too chubby” in 2020 to be scaling fences in the manner of a “cat-like burglar”.

Again, Wimsett said Sun would not have been able to fit under the Land Rover.

“It’s not Mr Sun fumbling around… that would be the height of stupidity to do that there and take your gloves off to do it… that’s just ridiculous,” Wimsett submitted.

After Zhong’s phone went dead, her Land Rover was driven near a house on Fisher Parade – which Sun had been renting – and parked there for about 15 minutes.

The ex-boyfriend

When the defence opened the case, they asked jurors to be mindful of suspicious characters.

They said one of those was Zhong’s ex-boyfriend Kai Gui Zheng, who the defence submitted could have killed her.

Zheng and Zhong met in 2019 and were partners for about six months.

The pair had common interests in the film industry and incorporated a film company together called Passion Pictures Group Ltd.

TV3 Prosecutor Gareth Kayes closed the Crown case to the jury in the Elizabeth Zhong trial.

Even after they had broken up Zheng moved into Zhong’s Sunnyhills home during the first Covid-19 lockdown as she was afraid for her safety.

While Zheng was being cross-examined by Wimsett, the defence lawyer accused the man of using the businesswoman for money.

“I never see Elizabeth as a goldmine...she told me why she was depressed because her businesses were in jeopardy. That’s why I cared for her,” Zheng said.

Wimsett also asked whether Zheng stabbed and killed Zhong.

He repeatedly answered “no” and said he did not clean up DNA and fingerprints at the home.

Zheng then broke down in tears and said he was humiliated by the line of questioning, before collapsing out of the witness box after the jury retired.