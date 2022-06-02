Driver pleads not guilty to careless driving causing death of cyclist Levi James

The notorious Royal Oak roundabout where a cyclist was killed in March. (File photo)

A 23-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty after she was charged over the death of a cyclist near a notorious Auckland roundabout.

Hannah Louise Tilsely allegedly opened her parked car door, which then resulted in Levi James being hit by another vehicle.

Tilsley briefly appeared at the Auckland District Court on Thursday where she entered a not guilty plea in relation to a charge of careless driving causing death.

Her lawyer Sam Wimsett, previously said the charge relates to an allegation of Tilsley opening her parked car door, which then tragically resulted in James being hit by another vehicle.

James, 19, was on his bike on March 5 on Manukau Rd near the recently reconstructed Royal Oak roundabout when he was struck and killed by a truck.

Cycle advocacy group Bike Auckland has previously described James’ death as “entirely preventable”.

David White/Stuff Sam Wimsett said the charge is in relation to an allegation his client opened the door of her parked car. (File photo)

“Manukau Rd is designated by Auckland Transport as a strategic cycling route, but it still has no separated bike lanes,” Mitchell said.

“This death could have been prevented by the traffic engineers who have prioritised the movement of cars over the safety of people walking and cycling.”

The roundabout and its feeder roads were subject to safety upgrades consultation in late 2019.

Public feedback urged AT to make the area safer for bikes, with 40% of respondents saying improvements for cyclists were desperately needed.

Another 2018 independent safety review suggested lowering speed limits on the approaches to the roundabout from 50kph to 30kph.

The review also set out a number of safety improvements for cyclists, such as removing on-street parking near the approach to the roundabout and providing dedicated bike lanes.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The Royal Oak roundabout was recently redesigned, with work completed in December 2021. (File photo)

However, none of these recommendations were implemented during the Royal Oak roundabout’s recent redesign, completed in December.

AT has also committed to Vision Zero, which aims for no deaths or serious injuries on Auckland’s roads by 2050.

James' mother, Kim, told the New Zealand Herald that losing her son was the “most devastating thing ever”.

“I could never have imagined what it would have been like, and now that we're in the middle of it, there’s nothing worse.”

She believed the 19-year-old was on his way to see his grandmother when he was struck.