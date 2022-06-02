Daughter pays tribute to Elizabeth Zhong as man found guilty of her murder

A pedestrian was seen walking at 3.38am on the day Auckland businesswoman Elizabeth Zhong was killed.

After a five-week trial, Fang Sun has been found guilty of murdering his business partner Elizabeth Zhong.

The Crown’s case at trial was Sun entered Zhong’s Sunnyhills home, attacked her, stabbing her multiple times, before putting her body in a suitcase and placing it in the boot of her car on November 28, 2020.

Zhong’s body was driven a kilometre away before police found her.

After the verdict, Zhong’s daughter said she was breaking her silence to make it clear the businesswoman did not defraud anyone.

At the time of her death, Zhong and Sun were in the middle of court proceedings after he claimed she owed him more than $28 million.

Supplied Elizabeth Zhong was killed in her bedroom.

He denied the killing, with the defence saying the jury couldn’t be sure Sun was the killer and there was a reasonable possibility Zhong’s ex-boyfriend was responsible.

Zhong’s daughter said the businesswoman was the best mum.

“She was an incredibly warm, caring, strong and smart woman. She was the best mum and it pains me so much my mum will never be able to enjoy seeing her grandchildren grow up.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Fang Sun will spend at least 18 years and six months behind bars.

Zhong’s daughter, whose name is suppressed, wanted to make it clear her mother did not defraud anyone and was the victim of many lies and threats before she was brutally murdered.

“In fact in death she’s been used as a scapegoat for someone else's fraud. A significant portion of the total business assets were borrowed from New Zealand banks due to my mum’s credibility and no one else's. She lost millions herself because she believed in her businesses.”

“She lost everything, her businesses, her money, her time to spend with her grandchildren, her name, her credibility and even herself,” Zhong’s daughter said.

“My defenceless mum was dragged through the mud, even in death, and she deserves to rest in peace.”

STUFF Elizabeth Zhong visiting SkyCity Casino.

It took more than nine hours for the jury to decide on their unanimous guilty verdict with Sun standing emotionless in the dock as it was read out.

He will be sentenced on August 2 and was remanded in custody.

Justice Neil Campbell thanked the jury for the sacrifices they had made and said it was remarkable the panel had managed to stay free from Covid-19 over the last five and a half weeks.

In Crown prosecutor Gareth Kayes’ closing, he told jurors it was the bitter money dispute that led to Sun’s “violent retribution”.

“He’s had to watch asset after asset disappear without him seeing a cent.”

In the early hours of November 28, 2020, Sun likely jumped the back fence of Zhong’s property and came in through the unsecured kitchen door, Kayes said.

But defence lawyer Sam Wimsett said Sun was “too chubby” in 2020 to be scaling fences in the manner of a “cat-like burglar”.

Kayes said Zhong was stabbed to death, and her body placed into a suitcase and wheeled down to the garage before he began thoroughly cleaning the house.

Bloodied fingermarks were found underneath Zhong’s Land Rover, meaning the killer likely knew where the tracking device was, Kayes said.

Only Sun and the private investigator knew about the device. However, Wimsett said his client never questioned the PI about the device or asked him how to remove it.

Again, Wimsett said Sun would not have been able to fit under the Land Rover.

After Zhong’s phone went dead, her Land Rover was driven near a house on Fisher Parade – which Sun had been renting – and parked there for about 15 minutes.

The Crown submitted Sun took Zhong’s CCTV equipment, her phone and other belongings from the car into his house, before driving the Land Rover to Roadley Ave and leaving it there.

A figure dressed in a woman’s wig was seen walking past Roadley Ave towards Sun’s home just after 8am.