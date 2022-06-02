Officer 'not legally justified' in using police dog to arrest youth for breach of bail

The IPCA has found an officer was unjustified in arresting a Porirua youth for breaching the curfew set out in his bail conditions, and then using a police dog to arrest him. (File photo)

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has found an officer was not legally justified in arresting a Porirua youth for breaching a bail condition in Porirua on October 4, 2020.

The officer neglected to consider the youth’s age, which meant he could not lawfully arrest the youth for his first breach of a bail condition. The officer was also unjustified in using a police dog to make the arrest.

The officer met the youth when he stopped a car full of young people just before midnight, suspecting the driver was breaching her licence. The youth was a passenger in the car, and gave the officer a false name. The youth was not legally required to give the officer his name, but the officer insisted.

When the officer checked the police database and found the youth’s true identity, he realised he was breaching the curfew set out in his bail conditions. The youth’s age (17) was also in the database, but the officer did not note this. The age was important – an officer may only arrest a young person who has breached Youth Court bail “on two or more previous occasions”, according to the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989. This was the first breach.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The youth fled into some bushes followed by an officer who then released the dog, which bit the youth on both arms. (File photo)

The officer entered a house unlawfully in search of the youth, as he did not obtain the occupier’s informed consent.

The youth fled, the officer tracked him with his police dog, caught up to him as he entered some bushes, and released the dog, which bit the youth on both arms. A witness overheard the arrest and complained to the IPCA that the officer had used excessive force.

IPCA chairperson Judge Colin Doherty ruled the officer did not have reasonable cause to arrest the youth, whether for breaching bail, or to prevent further offending.

Even if the officer had legal cause to arrest the youth, the IPCA found, commanding the dog to bite him was “not reasonable or proportionate to the seriousness of the youth’s breach of curfew, the need to detain him to bring him to justice, or the degree and severity of risk he posed if he escaped”.

In a statement, Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell said the police’s own internal review disagreed with the IPCA ruling, instead finding “the arrest was lawful, and the use of force was justified and proportionate”.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff IPCA chairperson Judge Colin Doherty says commanding the dog to bite the youth during the arrest was “not reasonable or proportionate to the seriousness of the youth’s breach of curfew”. (File photo)

“The internal review concluded that the officer had reasonable grounds to believe it was necessary to arrest the youth involved in this incident – not only for the breach of bail, but because the youth was involved with a gang, was on bail for serious charges and was breaching an important bail condition, had already provided false details, and was running from police.

“The internal review also concluded that the use of the police dog was necessary to prevent the youth escaping arrest.”

However, police did agree with the IPCA’s finding that the officer spoke “in an unprofessional manner” to the youth and a witness, and that had been addressed by an employment investigation and sanction.