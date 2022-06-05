When your bike gets stolen, how can you get it back?

Christchurch man, Mark Anderson, the first Kiwi to get his bike back thanks to a new registration platform.

One afternoon in February, looking from the second-story balcony of his central Christchurch apartment, Mark Anderson saw something peculiar.

On the property diagonally across the street sat what looked like his bike, stolen from his apartment’s bike shed only a few days earlier. Was it a coincidence? He wasn’t sure. So he approached the kindergarten neighbouring the property and asked to take a closer look.

Peering over the fence, Anderson spotted the recognisable scratch on the silver frame from when he’d fallen off while mountain biking in the Port Hills.

Anderson called the police several times, but they were “a bit short-staffed” due to the Parliament protest in Wellington.

He says he didn’t feel safe retrieving the bike himself, and as the days passed he began to doubt whether he’d ever get it back.

Finally, after “three or four days”, an officer arrived to inspect the property, but by then, Anderson’s bike had vanished; one of the roughly 2,000 bikes reported stolen to each year.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Chris Hipkins is in charge of the education and public service ministries, and the Government's Covid-19 response. He often cycles 30km from Upper Hutt to Parliament.

One in 10 cyclists who fall victim to theft never replace their bike, and those who do often get something cheaper. That’s what Anderson did. He purchased a $200 secondhand bike, and secured it with not one but two locks.

Less than three months later, Anderson found the bike shed empty again. The locks were in pieces on the floor.

“I was far from impressed. That was the second bike in three months.”

His brother suggested he register his stolen bikes on 529 Garage. The free platform, which launched in New Zealand earlier this year, helps police and other users identify stolen bikes and reunite them with their owners.

Harry Booth/Stuff 529 Shields are tamper-resistant stickers that make bikes easily identifiable and deter thieves.

Registering bikes isn’t a new idea. From 1897 to 1964, Auckland had a bicycle registration programme that required all bikes to display a licence number.

But 529 Garage, founded by a former Microsoft executive, charges that old idea with modern tech. It allows local police to search for recovered bikes in a database and contact the owner. It also notifies other app users in the nearby area to keep an eye out for stolen bikes.

Typically, people upload their bike's serial number and a coded sticker known as a ‘shield’ to the platform so, if their bike goes missing, they’ve got a better chance of getting it back.

Anderson didn’t have either of those bits of information, but he did have some good-quality photos. He decided to try anyway. Within minutes, he’d uploaded the images and marked his bike stolen.

Former police officer Rob Brunt says the platform has had a massive impact in Vancouver, Canada, where he spent thirty years on the force. He retired last December to join the Project 529 team as chief outreach officer.

According to Brunt, bike theft went down 30% in the first year. By year four, it was down 42%. He says it’s saved the city an estimated $3.5m Canadian ($NZ 4.2m).

supplied Rob Brunt, left, and former Xbox executive J. Allard joined forces to tackle bike theft in Vancouver.

Brunt began to take bike theft seriously when he saw how few recovered bikes were being returned to their owners. In his 25th year in the force, he was given security clearance to the warehouse where the Vancouver police store recovered property.

“They had this machine that held 500 bicycles. It went up two and a half stories. And so I was like, ‘whose job is it to get all these bikes back?’’

Brunt discovered that Vancouver police only held recovered bikes for 90 days, after which they were auctioned off.

“We were carrying the ball to the one-yard line and fumbling it.”

He explains Vancouver, like many cities across the world, was caught in a vicious cycle where people didn’t bother reporting stolen bikes to police because they were unlikely to get them back. And the police didn’t bother looking for the owners because the theft had likely gone unreported.

Brunt says 529 Garage breaks that cycle by helping people work together to outsmart bike thieves.

New Zealand now has over 5,000 bikes registered, but Brunt says to replicate Vancouver’s success there will need to be buy-in from local police, bike stores and the community.

Christchurch is the only city where police have partnered with 529 Garage. In Auckland and Wellington, the platform is managed by local cycling advocacy groups.

Fiain d’Leafy from Bike Auckland, who administers 529 Garage in the supercity, says bike theft discourages people from commuting by bike, which increases congestion and drives up carbon emissions.

“Even people who don’t bike should care about bike theft. Because it ends up costing everyone.”

Harry Booth/Stuff Bike Auckland’s d’Leafy wants more cyclists to register on 529 Garage.

Constable Olivia Bensley, one of the police administrators for 529 Garage in Christchurch, was executing a warrant in relation to other stolen items when she spotted Mark’s bike.

“I’d seen his bike on 529 Garage when I was trying to identify a different bike,” Bensley says. “It was pure chance that I recognised it.”

The seat and tyres had been swapped out. Without the serial number, it would have been almost impossible to identify. But Bensley spotted the distinctive scratch in the frame.

She asked Dave Johnson from RAD Bikes, a Christchurch community bike workshop, to give Anderson’s bike a spruce-up, before arranging for him to collect it from the station.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Mark Anderson is relieved to have his bike back.

Anderson says he’s lucky to have his bike back, and plans to upgrade his shed security. In the meantime, he’s keeping his bike inside.