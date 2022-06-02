12 arrested after police swarm Pakuranga, Auckland in search for guns

Armed police have taken 12 people into custody at gun point after a large police operation in east Auckland on Thursday night.

Upwards of 15 police cars, including the Armed Offenders Squad, swarmed a scene in Pakuranga, Stuff understands, and police have set up a cordon near the intersection of Ti Rakau and Tiraumea Dr.

Officers are searching houses after following and stopping two cars they believed to have firearms, Inspector Kerry Watson said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Armed police have cordoned off Tiraumea Dr in Pakuranga as part of a large operation.

Watson said those arrested were believed to be gang affiliated, but wouldn’t be drawn on whether the incident was connected to the spate of shootings that has gripped Auckland for the past week.

“We came here due to suspicious behaviour and as a result of what we saw we have executed two searches without warrants on two addresses,” he said.

He said the two cars attempted to flee when police arrived, but were stopped.

Neighbours close to Swan Drive said about 7.50pm they saw uniformed and AOS officers stop a car with their guns drawn and pointed at the occupants.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Residents have been told to remain in their houses and lock their doors.

They said two men got out of the car and were put up against a fence and handcuffed.

Watson said a gun dog was on the scene and searching two houses.

Another neighbour said they heard two loud bangs around 8pm, but Watson assured members of the public the bangs were not gun shots but the Armed Offenders Squad using distraction devices.

People are still being asked to steer clear of the area as the operation continues.

One man at the scene said police had told his mother who was at her home inside the cordon not to come out, and to lock the doors.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff One man could be seen in the back of one of the police cars.

He said police had arrived on the scene around 5.30pm and that he just wanted to get home for dinner.

One person could be seen sitting in the back of a police car.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been more than 20 reported shootings across Tāmaki Makaurau. They are not concentrated in any one part of the city.

Since May 22, there have been at least 13 shootings, most of which happened overnight on May 24.

Fronting to the public on May 26, Police Minister Poto Williams said the shootings were a result of gang tensions that had been “simmering for years”.