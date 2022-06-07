New Zealand First Foundation: Trial begins for duo charged with electoral fraud

The trial began at the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday. (File photo)

The trial has begun for the duo charged with fraudulently depositing money into a New Zealand First Foundation account.

Two men were charged by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in September 2020 after allegedly transferring just under $750,000 into two separate accounts, including the NZ First Foundation account between August 2015 and March 2020.

Media organisations, including Stuff, sought to reveal the pair’s identities before the October 2020 General Election. However, despite hearings at the District Court, High Court and seeking leave to the Court of Appeal, the application was declined.

The duo, who deny the charges, are on trial at the High Court at Auckland in front of Justice Pheroze Jagose​.

The duo currently have interim name suppression until it can be argued later this month.

Paul Wicks, QC, acting on behalf of the Serious Fraud Office made an opening statement to Justice Jagose on Tuesday.

He said between 2015 and 2020, about 40 donors to the New Zealand First Party believed their donations were going to the party, but they didn’t because of a fraudulent device, trick or stratagem by the defendants.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Justice Pheroze Jagose is presiding over the trial.

Instead of the party’s bank account number, five donors were given an account for a business owned by Mr A and 35 donors were given an account number of a trust – the New Zealand First Foundation.

“As a result of this diversion of funds, they obtained possession without the party, including the secretary knowing they had them,” Wicks QC said.

Wicks QC submitted the second part of the stratagem was the non-transmittal of those donations to the Party.

The defendants kept the money and spent it how they saw fit, Wicks said.

“They obtained and retained unfettered control over the funds.”

Supplied The Serious Fraud Office is prosecuting the pair.

Wicks said the pair were in breach of the Electoral Act when they are alleged to have committed the offending.

The pair chose not to follow the requirements under the Act and ran a scheme leaving the party, donors and the public in the dark.

“Not a cent of the nearly $750,000 was accounted for in the annual returns. The Crown says in running the scheme, the defendants committed the offence of obtaining by deception, funnelling of donations to entities outside the party – remained in control of the funds, so they could use them as they saw fit,” Wicks said.

Wicks said the New Zealand First Foundation account was used as a slush fund for the 2017 election campaign and thereafter.

The money was used for leasing and furnishing office space in Wellington for “NZ First Party headquarters.

Tudor Clee acting for one of the defendants made a brief opening statement on behalf of the pair.

He submitted that the SFO had no evidence of a crime under the Electoral Act and said none of the donors complained or were deceived.

He also submitted the New Zealand First Party was also not deceived.

“Significantly, the Party Leader is not on the witness list. Disclosure shows he has not been interviewed about the property crime before the Court,” Clee said.

“Their theories of a property crime called electoral fraud as they persist to prosecute simply does not exist in law. There was never an instruction from the party to deal with the funds that was not followed.”

The evidence does not show any crime happened, Clee said.

Neither of the people charged is a minister, sitting MP or candidate prior to the 2020 election. Nor were they a current member of the NZ First party or a staff member.