Woman who stabbed ex-husband's new partner jailed, 'wanted to make headlines'

Donglan Wu appeared for sentencing at the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday.

A woman who sneaked into her ex-husband’s home in the dead of night, opened gas bottles and then stabbed his new partner in the neck, has been sentenced to five years and three months in jail.

Donglan Wu, 51, appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Tuesday after previously admitting a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Chee Chai in March 2021.

Justice Mathew Downs sentenced Wu to five years and three months imprisonment. The judge also issued a protection order.

The judge said the offending was a “hair’s breadth” away from attempted murder, which Wu was originally charged with.

Wu and her husband separated in December 2020, she then moved out of the family home in Massey, West Auckland in March 2021.

Chai then moved in with Wu’s former husband.

MINA KERR-LAZENBY/Stuff Donglan Wu entered the home in the early hours of the morning.

Wu had previously threatened her former husband, saying she would make him suffer, and he would regret it, the documents said.

“She said she wanted to make headlines,” the court heard.

About 3.10am on March 17, Wu arrived at the home, grabbed two regular-size gas bottles and placed them by Chai’s bed.

The gas bottle nozzles were opened.

When Chai got up to use the bathroom, she noticed Wu standing outside the door.

Wu then lunged at Chai with a knife, stabbing her in the arm and scalp.

David White/Stuff Justice Mathew Downs said Donglan Wu’s actions were pre-meditated.

The knife was also plunged into Chai's neck, creating a deep gaping wound.

The wound to her neck was about 8cm and the deep laceration to her scalp was to the bone.

Chai lost about 700ml of blood, and it took her three months to recover from her injuries.

She had also suffered psychological trauma and insomnia, the court heard.

On Tuesday, Justice Downs said Wu’s actions involved more than pre-meditation.

Wu told a psychologist she went to the home as she could not sleep and intended to take her son to school, but became angry when she saw the car of the new partner.

“You’d previously threatened very serious bodily harm, it cannot be a coincidence you went into the home in the dead of night, opened gas bottles and then with a knife inflicted very serious bodily harm.”

The court heard Wu had suffered from failed relationships, and was humiliated by her ex-husband’s behaviour.

She had been impacted by abandonment, the court heard.