'Very on edge': Auckland residents ducking for cover in fear of city's shootings

Superintendent Jill Rogers says two of the addresses targeted in Auckland shootings have no current links to gangs.

Ngapera Pinga​ dropped to the floor as loud bangs shattered the morning stillness outside her Papakura home.

The south Auckland mother screamed for her four kids to get down on the ground. All she could imagine was a stray bullet crashing through a window and hitting one of her children.

Her two youngest were crying as they ran to her and got on the floor.

As they huddled the bangs continued to ring out. Soon Pinga mustered the courage to go to the window and see what was happening.

She saw that what she had thought was a series of gunshots was instead two children playing with a whip-like toy.

It was a relief.

The spate of nearly 20 shootings in Auckland over the last two weeks has put her and the wider community on edge.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Police descended on Pakuranga on Thursday night to arrest two car loads of gang members.

“We have people driving past in their cars and they backfire, and I can just imagine there’s a bullet going through my or one of my kids’ heads,” Pinga said.

She said after the shooting she sat her kids down and talked them through what to do if they were caught up in an actual shooting.

“I don’t want to live in fear,” she said.

“I don't want my kids to live every single day worrying about getting shot. I just want them to be kids.”

Ngapera Pinga/Supplied Ngapera Pinga is worried after the spate of shootings that has happened across Auckland over the last two weeks.

In a very similar incident people rushed inside Papatoetoe’s Grange Superette​ on Saturday afternoon when a car crashed down a bank and two of its tyres burst.

Many share the feeling across the city, with a house in Beach Haven shot up just before dawn on Saturday.​

Neighbours reported hearing five shots ring out, then the screech of tyres as a car sped away.

When they eventually made it outside they saw a house in the Mirage Place​ cul-de-sac with a window shot out. A car in the driveway also appeared to have been hit.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Neighbours were woken by shots early on Saturday morning in Mirage Place, Beach Haven.

One neighbour who didn’t want to be identified said she was lying in bed when she heard the shots and immediately called police.

After she got off the phone she couldn’t get back to sleep as she was filled with dread.

“I was feeling quite sick because I wondered if I just heard someone getting killed,” she said.

Although she walks her dog along the street daily, she has now decided to take a different route, as the thought of the shooters coming back for more lingers in her mind.

“Who’s to say that they won’t just shoot someone walking down the street for fun?”

Police have so far arrested 19 people in relation to the spate of shootings, and a number of related arson attacks.

No-one has yet been killed, but as the attacks escalate, the likelihood of a stray bullet hitting the wrong person becomes more tangible.

Manukau man Avinesh Kumar was sitting in his bedroom eating dinner on Thursday night when stray bullets shot through his window over his head.

He said at the time if he had been standing he likely would have been hit.

“It was so sudden,” he said. “None of us are in a gang, so they must’ve got the wrong house.”

Abigal Dougherty/Stuff Superintendent Jill Rogers fronted a police media conference to address an "intolerable" spate of drive-by shootings.

Police have laid the blame for the shootings at the feet of an escalating tensions between the Tribesmen and the Killer Beez, which Police Minister Poto Williams said had been “simmering for years”.

Williams said police would have to “work with some pace” to make sure someone wasn’t injured or killed as a result of the escalating violence.

On Friday, a man was shot outside the Papakura District Court and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

That same day Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers said those arrested were affiliated with those gangs.

The police crackdown has so far netted nine firearms and 341 rounds of ammunition, through at least 21 searches across the Auckland region.

“Police have no tolerance for gun violence and the reckless behaviour that has been on display across our communities in recent weeks,” Rogers said.

“There is no place in our community for gang tensions and the public will continue to see police responding to any unlawful behaviour by gang members.”

But she urged patience from the public as the police continued their “complex investigations”, and asked for anyone with information to come forward.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF There have been close to 20 shootings in just the last two weeks.

As for Pinga, she just wants to be prepared should anything happen again.

“I’m at the point where I’m going to be contacting my landlord on Monday just to make sure there were no gang members in here before we moved in.

“That will just give me peace of mind.”

Anyone with information about those illegally in possession of firearms are urged to contact Police on 105 or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.