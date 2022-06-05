Disgraced harness racing trainer admits selling non-existent horse for $40k

Mitchell Kerr pleaded guilty to three dishonesty charges in the Christchurch District Court in April. (File photo)

A disgraced harness racing trainer banned from the industry for life has admitted a series of deceptions including selling a non-existent horse and then charging its new owners for expenses.

Christchurch trainer Mitchell Kerr pleaded guilty to two charges of obtaining by deception and one representative charge of forgery in the Christchurch District Court on April 6. He is due to be sentenced on June 14.

On Friday, the court released the summary of facts for Kerr’s offending.

In September 2019, Kerr agreed to sell someone an unraced 3-year-old horse for $40,000. However, the horse did not exist.

Over the next nine months Kerr sent multiple invoices to the victim for training fees, incidentals and insurance to a total value of $26,000.

In late 2020, the victim became suspicious as he had not seen any ownership papers or proof that the horse existed. When asked to provide proof, Kerr said the horse would not make the grade and should be sacked.

The victim became “more insistent”, and again asked for proof.

Kerr found a horse that matched the breeding and description of the non-existent horse he had sold to the victim, sending photographs of the horse in an attempt to convince him the horse was actually the non-existent horse.

Between 2017 and 2020 Kerr trained several horses, sending invoices to the horses’ owners for costs associated with the training process.

He told owners of six horses he had taken out insurance policies on the horses. Invoices were sent to the owners which included “insurance premiums”.

The summary said none of the horses had been insured. In total, the owners paid about $24,000 for the “fictitious insurance policies”.

The forgery charge related to shares Kerr and a victim owned in two horses. The victim believed he held a 65% share in each horse.

Kerr completed two formal ownership papers tiled ‘application for transfer of horse’. The documents contained an outline of the shares held by each owner, accompanied by their signatures.

He filled out the documents and listed the victim’s share in each horse as 60%, as opposed to the agreed 65%. He then forged the victim’s signature on both documents.

Kerr submitted the first document to Harness Racing New Zealand on March 1, 2019. The second document was filed on July 13, 2019.

The forged signatures were treated as genuine, and the victim’s shares were reduced.

Kerr declined to comment to police about the allegations.

He was banned for life from the industry in April last year after he was sentenced on four charges related to the offending laid by the Racing Integrity Unit (RIU).

He did not show up at an earlier hearing on the charges before the JCA as he was on verge of bankruptcy and could not afford a lawyer to represent him, the tribunal heard. At the time he disputed the charges.

The authority went ahead with a formal proof hearing and found the charges were established.

The estimated loss to Kerr’s victims was about $250,000.

Kerr was a prolific gambler who bet on harness racing, greyhounds and thoroughbreds, losing nearly $1 million through the Australian betting agency Ladbrokes in just two years.

In a scathing ruling by the Judicial Complaints Authority (JCA), Warwick Gendall, the chairman of the JCA panel, said Kerr had forfeited any right to be involved in the harness racing profession or enjoy any of the benefits of horse racing.

A penalty to deter others was crucial.

“The confidence of owners and others in the absolute integrity of trainers in whom total trust is vested is vital. The sport cannot endure if owners cannot trust trainers.”

In his ruling, Gendall said the panel could find no mitigating factors.

Kerr claimed he had mental health issues but provided nothing in support. He had never expressed remorse or sorrow for the impact of his misconduct on owners or the industry.

Kerr’s spectacular fall from grace surfaced publicly when he handed in his training licence to Harness Racing New Zealand in November 2020, citing his mental health as the reason for the break.

By then he had 87 wins to his credit and won nearly $900,000 in stake money in his three-year training career.