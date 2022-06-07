Dale Watene's murder trial delayed in Invercargill

Police said Dale Watene's body was found in a shallow grave in the Longwood Forest, to the west of Otautau, about a month after he was last seen in April 2020.

A murder trial for a Southland man who was found in a shallow grave in forest has been delayed by two days.

Sandy Maree Graham, 32, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Dale Tama Watene at Otautau on April 16, 2020.

George Ivor Hyde, 24, has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact to the murder of Watene, at Otautau between April 16, 2020 and April 27, 2020.

They jury trial in the High Court at Invercargill was due to begin on Tuesday.

However, Justice Gerald Nation adjourned the start of the trial to Thursday, June 9.

The cause of the delay cannot be reported. The trial is expected to take four weeks.

Police found Watene’s body buried in a shallow grave in a remote part of the Longwood Forest, to the west of Otautau, about a month after he was last seen in April 2020.

Watene grew up in the Waikato. He moved to Otautau in 2001 to work on a dairy farm.