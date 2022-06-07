Dunedin Police Roundup: starter's pistol, smashed post box and a broken surfboard

A post box in the Dunedin suburb of Caversham, did not survive the weekend, the driver who caused the damage is yet to be located.

Multiple calls over a man brandishing a firearm led police to arrest a man, who was found in possession of a starter’s gun.

The 26-year-old man was showing passersby, what they believe to be a pistol, as they walked past him on George St, on Saturday about 3am.

Police found him with the starter’s gun tucked into the waistband of his tracksuit pants, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The man was charged with possessing an imitation firearm, and presenting something believed to be a prohibited firearm at a person.

READ MORE:

* Store manager repeatedly hit by person with skateboard

* 'Recipe for disaster': Drunk teen driver nabbed on Dunedin's busy Castle St

* Six in car driven by drunk driver - including one in the boot



Police were called to a Gt King St address, after reports a man – armed with a knife –entered an address with some associates on Sunday, about 10.30pm.

‘’He had a beef with some of the occupants there.’’

The knife was found on a balcony, and the 26-year-old man was found hiding in a vehicle behind the address.

He was arrested, but after being taken to the station he assaulted a female officer, Bond said.

He was charged with committing a burglary with a weapon, and assaulting police.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff A man who left his phone inside a taxi was arrested after allegedly smashing a window at the taxi company in the early hours of Monday morning.

A man who believed he had let his phone in a taxi ended-up in police custody, after smashing a window at a taxi company, on Monday at 4.20am.

Police were called to the Leith St depot, after the intoxicated man repeatedly knocked on the door before smashing a window.

The man was released and not charged, and would foot the bill for the damage, Bond said.

Police attended a crash where a vehicle hit a power pole and a New Zealand post box outside Mitchell’s Tavern, Caversham, on Monday, about 8pm.

The driver fled in another vehicle, and was yet to be located, Bond said.

‘’It was suspected that alcohol was involved.’’

Stacy Squires/Stuff Dunedin police say they were “disappointed by the number of drink drivers” stopped on Saturday, with several drivers more than five times the legal limit.

Police were disappointed by the number of drink drivers stopped on Saturday, with several recording high readings up to five times the legal limit.

That included a male driver stopped at a checkpoint on Cumberland St, on Saturday about 7pm.

The 38-year-old recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1168mcg, his licence was suspended, and he would appear in the Dunedin District Court charged with drink-driving.

‘’His explanation was that he had only had one beer with dinner.’’

A 49-year-old driver was stopped on Highcliff Rd, and recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1336mcg on Saturday, about 5.30pm.

Police attended a bizarre call-out to Serpentine Ave, City Rise, after a 21-year-old threw items at the traffic from his balcony, on Monday afternoon.

The items include parts of a surfboard, chairs, cans of food and other items strewn across the road and footpath

The man was arrested for endangering traffic.

Police were called to the local Four Square store in Outram, after a male and female refused to wear masks a condition of entry, on Saturday about 3pm.

The 29-year-old male and 27-year-old female were trespassed.

Back in Dunedin, and police spoke to three young men who were spotted trying to take random items from Castle St Flats, early on Saturday morning.

The trio stated they were just ‘’getting photos’’, and were referred to the University of Otago Proctor.