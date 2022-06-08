Supreme Court quashes murder conviction of wrongfully jailed man

Alan Hall makes a sharp exit from the Supreme Court after having his case quashed.

For the first time in 36 years Alan Hall has left a courtroom an innocent man.

Hall​ was 23 when police targeted him for murdering Auckland father of five Arthur Easton​ in 1985.

Easton was fatally stabbed by a bayonet-wielding intruder who broke into his family’s Papakura home, and also wounded two of Easton’s sons, Brendan and Kim, during a prolonged struggle.

Hall was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In a rare move on Wednesday, the same day his appeal was heard, the Supreme Court has overturned his conviction, declined to order a retrial and instead entered acquittals to the murder charge and one of wounding, allowing him to walk free.

Applause broke out in the courtroom as the judges adjourned.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Alan Hall, along with his family and legal team make their way to the Supreme Court in Wellington on Wednesday morning.

It has taken years of work by his family, friends, private investigators, journalists and lawyers to expose that the prosecution case that led to his conviction was riddled with problems that made Hall’s conviction a miscarriage of justice.

And the Crown agreed, submitting to the Supreme Court that it supported his convictions be overturned.

Hall served nine years in prison before being paroled. He was recalled to prison for parole breaches in 2012, and released only in March this year.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Investigator Tim McKinnel, left, lawyer Nick Chisnall and his assistant Luke Elborough make their way to the Supreme Court on Wednesday morning.

It is now accepted that there was intentional alteration of a key witness’s statement.

Crown Law has admitted witness Ronald Turner​’s​ statement was “unjustifiably altered”, and relevant evidence was “concealed from Mr Hall, his defence team, and from the jury”.

Among other problems Hall, who has an intellectual disability and has recently been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, was interrogated by police for eight hours on one occasion, and 15 hours on another.

He didn’t have a lawyer present during these interviews, despite several times asking for one.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Alan Hall has recently been released from prison for a 1985 murder. His case is extremely controversial, with investigator Tim McKinnel leading a campaign to prove he was wrongfully convicted.

Crown Law now admits there is evidence that much of Hall’s police statements “was unfairly obtained” and that “there was a point where, more likely than not, the interviews became unfair and oppressive”.

Alan Hall’s lawyer, Nick Chisnall, ​said in his written submissions to the Supreme Court that “it is not hyperbolic to assert that a starker example of a trial gone wrong would be hard to find”.

Chisnall told the court it was no ordinary miscarriage of justice, with unfair conduct on the part of the prosecution.

Supplied Alan Hall when he was convicted of the murder of Arthur Easton in 1985.

“It is incontestable that Mr Turner’s visual description of the man he saw on 13 October 1985 was intentionally altered by the prosecution.”

He said both the jury and Hall were deceived.

Chisnall said what befell Hall at trial and afterward, brought into question the integrity of the justice system, when the problems were known in 1988 but nothing had been done until 2022.

Crown lawyer Madeleine Laracy​ said there was no substantive opposition to the arguments raised by Hall’s legal team.

Laracy said Chisnall’s characterisation of the case as a "trial gone wrong" was lamentably correct.

“The Crown acknowledges that significant parts of the criminal justice process have failed Mr Hall, and serious hara/harm has been caused. The first step in relation to each, and redressing the legal wrong, is the public acknowledgement by the Crown in this Court that Mr Hall should be acquitted.”

Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann acknowledged the serious harm done to Hall and his family.