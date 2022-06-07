Man fatally shot by police, gang members abuse officers at cordon

Cordons are in place, and while there is no ongoing risk to the public, people are asked to avoid the Kingsbridge Place area.

A man was fatally shot by police in northern Wellington while officers responded to a family harm incident.

Police said they were called to a family harm incident on Kingsbridge Place in the suburb of Newlands about 3pm Tuesday.

In a statement, police said officers arrived at the property and called out to a man, who made threats to police and attempted to barricade himself inside the address with the victim.

Police said officers fired multiple shots at the man from outside the property, critically injuring him.

Monique Ford/Stuff Armed police at the scene of a shooting in Newlands, Wellington on Tuesday evening.

Officers then gave immediate medical attention to the man and requested an ambulance, but he died a short time later, police said.

A woman at the property suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated by ambulance staff, while a young person at the address was not physically injured, police said.

Men wearing King Cobras regalia arrived at the cordon established on the street about 5.30pm and abused police officers. Several more police officers arrived just before 6pm, including a dog unit, after another car arrived with men who were part of the gang's group.

A formal identification process would take place in relation to the deceased man, and his family would be provided with support, police said.

Sophie Cornish/STUFF A man wearing King Cobra regalia has arrived at the scene of a Newlands incident, and is abusing police.

“We understand this will be a shock to the Newlands community, and we want to reassure them that there is no ongoing risk," said acting Wellington district commander Inspector Tracey Thompson.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days as we conduct a scene examination and make inquiries.

“This will also have a huge impact on the officers involved, and we will be providing them with support.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority would be notified, and a critical incident investigation was underway, police said.

Multiple nearby residents at the cordon said they heard several gunshots ring out and officers yelling at a man to come out of the house.

A woman was seen sitting on the roadside crying and being comforted by other people.

BODY FOUND IN KHANDALLAH

Meanwhile, separately, police are making inquiries after a man’s body was found in Odell Reserve on Punjab St in the Wellington suburb of Khandallah, about 4pm Tuesday.

About six police cars, including two dog cars, were seen parked around the access way to the reserve and a cordon was set up inside. Officers were restricting access to the track.

Matthew Tso/Stuff In Khandallah on Tuesday afternoon, about six marked and unmarked police cars, including two dog cars, were parked around the access way to Odell Reserve.

Police said there was no indication to suggest the two incidents were linked, but they would be investigating all lines of inquiry.

That death was being treated as unexplained. Detectives would be investigating the circumstances of the death over the coming days, police said.

It was the second unexplained death in Wellington on Tuesday, after one of the infamous Ingham twins, Joanne, was found dead at a motel on Webb St.