Newlands police shooting: 30yo father Samuel Fakalago killed

Police shot and killed a man in the Wellington suburb of Newlands about 3pm on Tuesday

Witnesses say at least six shots were fired

King Cobras gang members clashed with police at the scene

Police won't yet officially name the victim, but say he had gang links.

The man who was fatally shot by police in the Wellington suburb of Newlands was 30-year-old Samuel Fakalago.

A friend of Fakalago, who did not want to be named, said he had known him since his teens and described him as “a good friend” who left behind a number of children from a previous relationship and a newborn baby.

“He was a good kid growing up, and he had a lot going for him but living that life is not easy,” he said.

“It’s sad, it’s bloody sad. They [police] could’ve kept him alive,” he said.

Samuel Fakalago died after being shot by police in Newlands on Tuesday.

Police say Fakalago, an associate of the King Cobras gang, was holding a knife to a woman’s neck at a home on Kingsbridge Place when he was shot by officers at least six times on Tuesday afternoon.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson said officers had “grave concerns” for the safety of the woman and a child who were in the home at the time.

The child was able to escape uninjured and the woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A patched gang member at the police cordon at Kingsbridge Place and Colchester Cres, Newlands.

Thompson said when police arrived at the property, voice appeals were made to Fakalago without success. Officers outside the property saw Fakalago was holding a knife to the woman’s throat and then fired multiple shots, police said. He was provided with immediate first aid, but died at the scene.

The shooting was an isolated incident and using lethal force was “not a decision made lightly”, Thompson said.

“This is not the outcome anyone involved yesterday wanted.”

Armed police at the cordoned off property on Kingsbridge Pl, the morning after the fatal shooting.

Footage from a nearby home, posted on social media, shows police entering the property and the sound of six or more shots in quick succession. A woman says, “oh my god, they’re chasing him with guns.”

After the shots, the woman asks “did they just shoot him”?

On Wednesday morning, about half a dozen police cars were present along with a mobile police base unit. A police tent was erected on the property next to a door where the online video showed the shooting happened.

Ambulance staff at the scene of the shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

In 2010, Fakalago was convicted of 12 charges including aggravated assault on police and assault with a blunt weapon after a raft of incidents that included breaking the arm of his pregnant partner’s father with a bat and punching a police officer repeatedly in the face at a traffic stop.

Fakalago turned 18 shortly before he was sentenced on the charges, prompting a warning from Judge Jill Moss.

Police take details of people travelling to and from the cordoned off area on Kingsbridge Pl and Colchester Cres on Wednesday morning.

"Your age alone precludes me from a sentence of imprisonment but if you continue as you're going not even your age will save you," Judge Moss said at the time.

His defence lawyer Louise Sziranyi said Fakalago, though young, had suffered alcohol and “anger management” problems and unresolved issues from his childhood. When he was not drinking there was no problem, she said.