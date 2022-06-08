Child allegedly used as human shield against police pepper spray

A Hamilton man allegedly used a child as a human shield against a police officer who was attempting to pepper spray him (file photo).

A Hamilton man has appeared in court charged with using a child as a shield against a police officer who was attempting to pepper spray him.

Cole Waters, 23, of Saint Andrews, appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday.

The charge against him states that he “intentionally engaged in conduct, namely picking [a person aged under 18] up as a shield from OC spray when resisting arrest, which is likely to cause suffering, namely emotional harm and physical harm ... [and] is a major departure of the standard of care to be expected of a reasonable person.”

Police charging documents allege the incident happened in Hamilton on June 3. The charge comes with a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

Waters, who was represented in court by Raewyn Sporle, is also charged with intentionally obstructing a police constable and resisting a police constable.

He was remanded on bail and without plea to next appear in court on June 22.