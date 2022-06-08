NZ First Foundation trial: Party’s former director of operations gives evidence

The pair are on trial at the High Court at Auckland and deny the charges.

New Zealand First Party’s former director of operations has told a court he would regularly pay for things out of his own pocket to keep things ticking along for the party.

Two men are on trial at the High Court at Auckland after being charged by the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) for allegedly transferring just under $750,000 into two separate accounts, including the NZ First Foundation account between August 2015 and March 2020 to then spend on party expenses including a special computer software.

Media organisations, including Stuff, sought to reveal the pair’s identities before the October 2020 General Election. However, despite hearings at the District Court, High Court and seeking leave to the Court of Appeal, the application was declined.

Neither of the men charged is a minister, sitting MP or was a candidate prior to the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, political consultant Apirana Dawson told the court he first interned at party leader Winston Peters’ office in 2005.

He then was a director of operations and consultant for Peters and ran the 2015 by-election and the 2017 election campaign.

The court previously heard donors’ money was used for leasing and furnishing office space in Wellington for NZ First Party Headquarters, $25,000 was spent on a video of Winston Peters’ bus touring around the country for the 2017 election campaign and $10,000 was spent on paying boxer Joseph Parker an appearance fee.

More money was spent on computer software that helped develop a fundraising database.

Dawson said he had discussions with Peters about ways to professionalise and modernise the party and using the software was one of them.

“In order to be competitive you need to have these tools,” Dawson said.

Dawson also had multiple discussions with Mr B about modernising the party.

John Dixon QC, acting on behalf of the Serious Fraud Office, took Dawson through multiple emails from himself and both defendants.

Dawson told the court he would often pay for things for the party out of his own pocket to avoid delays, including for the computer software.

“A lot of other parties in parliament ask their members to tithe. There wasn’t a consistent level of support, things would get delayed or postponed. I was frustrated because the MPs wouldn’t go off and put effort in fundraising in their electorates.”

In numerous emails, Dawson asked Mr A for payment for the computer software and also sent them to Peters.

“I have spoken to the person who holds the purse strings who was not able to confirm when they will be able to make payment,” Dawson said in one email.

In February 2017, Mr B emailed Dawson asking who was paying one of the [suppressed] accounts.

“...so if you get a chance to snoop I would be interested,” Mr B said.

Dawson said he and Mr B would gossip quite a bit about everything to do with the party.

How the foundation was operating had to be approved by the board, Dawson said.

Dawson told the court in 2016 he and Peters went to visit a property on Lambton Quay in Wellington, which would eventually become the party headquarters.

A lease was signed from February 2017 until the date of the General Election with a right of renewal.

The Crown’s case is between 2015 and 2020, about 40 donors to the New Zealand First Party believed their donations were going to the party, but they didn’t because of a fraudulent device, trick or stratagem by the defendants.

On Tuesday, Paul Wicks QC said the pair were in breach of the Electoral Act when they were alleged to have committed the offending.

The pair chose not to follow the requirements under the Act and ran a scheme leaving the party, donors and the public in the dark, it was said.

This money was spent without the party, the party secretary and the donors knowing, the court heard.

The judge-alone trial before Justice Pheroze Jagose continues.