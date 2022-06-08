Lawyer lodges appeal to keep murder accused's name suppression

Justice Gerald Nation declined a bid for continued name suppression from a man facing a murder and attempted murder charges in Invercargill. However, the man’s lawyer has filed an appeal. [File photo]

A man accused of murder in Invercargill has lost his initial bid for name suppression, but he still cannot be named.

The man has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Chad Parekura and attempted murder of Austin Jazz McGregor on April 23, 2022. The pleas were entered on Tuesday.

Justice Gerald Nation released his decision on the defendant’s name suppression application and decided he could be named, but interim suppression is continuing to allow the defendant to pursue an appeal of that decision.

“The media can also report that, in refusing to continue name suppression, I recognised, as the Crown had accepted, that there was certain information in newspaper reports and probably on social media that was not consistent with the likely Crown case, and was not consistent with evidence that had been obtained from certain witnesses and CCTV coverage of relevant events,” Justice Nation says.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill homicide: Not guilty plea to murder and attempted murder charge



Despite this, Justice Nation is confident there would be no risk to the defendant’s fair trial rights because of the way those on a jury will be required to reach a verdict only on the evidence presented at trial, “and put out of their minds anything they might have heard or read outside the trial”.

Those jurors will also be reminded that the defendant will come to a trial with the presumption of innocence and the crown will have to prove all essential elements of the charges the defendant faces beyond reasonable doubt, Justice Nation says.

A hearing for the suppression application was heard in the High Court at Invercargill last week.

A homicide investigation was launched after police received a report just before 12.45am on April 23 that two men were injured on Don St, Invercargill.

Police said Parekura was found unconscious with stab wounds, and he died at the scene. McGregor was taken to hospital in a critical condition and underwent surgery.