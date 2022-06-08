Lack of answers on suburban shooting at police press conference

Police shot and killed a man in the Wellington suburb of Newlands about 3pm on Tuesday

Witnesses say at least six shots were fired

King Cobras gang members clashed with police at the scene

Police won't name the victim, but say he had gang links

The head of the Wellington police force has been unable to answer many of the reporters’ questions at a press conference following a fatal shooting in suburban Wellington.

Police shot and killed a man with gang connections on Tuesday about 3pm, after being called to a family harm incident in the suburb of Newlands.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Tracey Thompson was unable to provide information on the man’s identity, or his relationship with the woman and child, as this was "information we need to firm up".

His name would not be released until police had been in touch with the family. It is not known if he was from Wellington, or whether he lived at the Newlands address.

Thompson could not tell reporters how much time elapsed between the police being called, arriving, and firing shots, as she didn’t “have that information to hand”. It is unknown how many officers attended, or how many fired shots.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Patched gang members remain at the police cordon at Kingsbridge Place and Colchester Cres, Newlands on Wednesday morning.

She also did not answer questions on who made the initial 111 call, or what information was given that caused police to arrive armed – however, she did say that each family harm incident was unique, and it wasn’t standard procedure to arrive armed to these kinds of jobs.

Police communications staff told reporters after the press conference they would endeavour to find the answers Thompson couldn’t provide.