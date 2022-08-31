Auckland man sentenced after online posts about wanting to rape a young girl

An Auckland man who collected and shared images of children being sexually abused was only caught after posting online that he was planning to rape a young girl.

The 52-year-old was sentenced to home detention on Wednesday after he previously admitted charges of possessing child sexual abuse images, including one of a girl as young as 2.

He also admitted sharing videos of girls being sexually abused and having indecent communications.

The man chatted to girls as young as 8 online, convincing some of them to send him photos of themselves and responding with naked photos of himself.

On Wednesday at the Auckland District Court, Judge Kathryn Maxwell sentenced the man to eight months’ home detention with special conditions, which he’ll also be subject to for six months, post detention.

The man’s lawyer, Justin Harder asked Judge Maxwell to permanently suppress his client’s name as naming him would cause extreme hardship to his family and his employer.

This was opposed by Crown prosecutor Joanne Lee and Stuff.

Judge Maxwell dismissed the application, however Harder immediately appealed.

Administrators of a social media platform reported him to the US-based National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children after seeing his post about his plans to rape a girl.

The centre then referred the case to New Zealand authorities, handing over more than 2000 pages of data, including comments, private messages, photos and uploads.

According to the summary of facts, the defendant had been a member of the online platform since September 2016.

Over the next four-and-a-half years, the man chatted with others about possessing objectionable material and had regular conversations relating to having sex with girls as young as 8 years old.

During that time, the girls would send photographs of themselves to the defendant.

Police carried out a search warrant in January 2021 and the man’s electronic devices were seized.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff The man was arrested after he posted online telling other users he wanted to rape a young girl.

Court documents seen by Stuff show that following his arrest, he told police he knew what he had done was wrong.

“He stated he didn't know what it stems from and he would never hurt a girl.

“He also stated he is not a forceful person and not a person that would do things in real life.”

At the sentencing, Judge Maxwell said this type of offending must be taken very seriously and deterrence and denunciation is important.

“Your behaviour appears to be fantasy based,” Judge Maxwell said.

Two reports from a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist said the man accepted the harmful effect his offending had on the children.

A psychologist found there was low risk the man would reoffend. Having to disclose his offending to his family and employer had had a deterrent effect, the court heard.

Judge Maxwell found there was a connection between the man’s mental impairment and the offending, but that is not the only cause.

The court heard the man had taken significant steps towards rehabilitation.

