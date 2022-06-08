Judge struck by 'blasé' attitude of teacher who abused boys for 40 years

Former teacher David Bond in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday afternoon.

A victim of a teacher convicted of 22 charges of indecent assault against teenage boys says watching his abuser shake in the dock stripped him of his power.

David Bond, a former maths teacher at Otago Boys’ High School, was sentenced to 25 months in prison on 22 charges, including indecent acts on a young person, in the Dunedin District Court on Wednesday.

Bond, 70, was first convicted in 2014, and again in 2018 and March this year for offending across his 40-year teaching career. He admitted that during that time he repeatedly groped boys’ genitals during cricket and rugby practices, assaulted boys on school camp and pressed his crotch into the shoulders of boys in the classroom on the pretence of checking their work.

Bond’s first conviction was for offending in 1975 as a teacher at another Dunedin high school, but his later offending took place at Otago Boys' High School, where he retired from teaching in 2013.

Documents show the school had allegations of similar behaviour on file against Bond as early as 1997. More detailed complaints were recorded in 2003, 2004, 2010 and 2011. The school treated the claims seriously – Bond was once referred to the Teachers Council and was on a final written warning – but more than once it recommended support and monitoring only for Bond and urged the council to take no further action.

The seven victims were aged between 12 and 16 at the time of the offending, which took place between 2001 and 2011. The court heard Bond offended up until the age of 59.

Supplied David Bond pictured in a St Paul's College yearbook, about the time of his first offence.

The sentences carry a maximum penalty of seven years’ jail.

A common theme of the victim impact statements, which were not read in court, was the victims, in their early teens, struggled to process the offending, crown prosecutor Sarah McKenzie said.

The impact of the offending still continued, with one victim suffering severe anxiety when reporting it to police 15 years later.

Another victim, known as Complainant D, said it was good watching Bond shake in the dock.

”He was terrified. That’s the stuff that gives me a lot of closure. He always had the power over me and he didn’t have that power any more.”

Laying a complaint had been a “daunting prospect” and he struggled being in court, he said.

“The nerves kicked up quite a lot.”

He struggled not being believed as a teenager and being treated like a liar, he said.

”I don't reckon he should ever be out of a cell but I'm happy with two years and one month.”

Bond put himself into positions to be alone with the victims, and continued to teach despite complaints and investigations by the school.

His lawyer, Anne Stevens QC, said her client was at a low risk of re-offending, noting Bond had a history of not offending post-sentence.

A prison sentence for someone older than the general prison population was a ‘’harsher’’ sentence, Stevens said.

She noted concessions were made on both sides to spare the victims a trial, and she acknowledged their hurt was ‘’deep and profound’’.

Bond had asked to do restorative justice, but that did not take place, and he had come to terms with his offending.

‘’The remorse is genuine in acknowledging the harm he has done,’’ Stevens said.

She noted letters of support which regarded Bond as a good teacher, and that work ‘’is not entirely cancelled out’’.

McKenzie said while he may have been a good maths teacher, many of the extracurricular activities he was involved in led to opportunistic offending.

supplied Former Otago Boys' High School teacher David Bond, pictured here on a school ski trip in 2008.

Judge David Robinson said the offending led Bond’s victims to doubt their own sexuality, and affected their relationships with partners and children.

Bond’s offending had driven his victims away from sport and other activities, and made them fear people of authority.

He commended each of the victims for coming forward.

He noted Bond had endured verbal abuse and property damage to his Central Otago home since his offending was made public.

Bond’s former stellar teaching career was lost due to his actions, the judge said.

He was struck by Bond’s “blasé attitude” to his offending, denying to a pre-sentence report writer that he found boys sexually attractive, or was homosexual.

Bond abused the position he was put in, a gross breach of trust, the judge said.

The offending was “furtive’’ with Bond threatening to send victims to the police or to the principal.

The age disparity was significant, as was the harm he caused, he said.

He sentenced him to 25 months’ jail.

Bond was entered on the child sex offender register, and was given a strike on the charge of indecent acts on a young person.

Bond showed no emotion as he was led away.

The summary of facts

The offending occurred when Bond was either teaching or involved in sporting activities, including tramping.

Under the pretext of checking work in the classroom, he would press his penis against the victims bodies.

Other complaints include Bond masturbating while coaching students at rugby and cricket training.

At a school camp at Mt Aspiring, Bond sat on a boy’s bed and put his hands inside his sleeping bag to rub his back. The boy jumped out of his sleeping bag, and pushed the teacher against the wall.

During another incident, Bond walked into a study group at school, and leaned into the victim by putting his chin on the boy’s shoulder and pressing his body against his back.

The boy, who was embarrassed, stepped away as another teacher shouted “Mr Bond”, who then left the room quickly.

Bond declined to talk to police over the charges.

Ross Setford/Supplied Otago Boys’ High School, Dunedin, New Zealand, pictured in 2010.

In a previous statement, Otago Boys’ High School apologised to all former students who were victims of Bond, and said the school honoured “their courage in raising the issues”.

Otago Boys’ High School previously investigated allegations and reported Bond to the Teaching Council at the relevant times.

In more recent times, the school co-operated with the police investigation, and said it would continue to offer support.

“We won't forget it and there is no attempt to distance ourselves from it.”